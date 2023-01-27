Photo Provided With a win over Notre Dame on Thursday night, Oakfield-Alabama moved to 12-2 on the season.

BATAVIA — The first time that Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame met this season was in the championship game of the annual Lyons Club Tournament at GCC. That night, O-A led throughout before the Fighting Irish staged a monster fourth quarter to come away with the huge victory.

Thursday night the two teams met again, this time at the gym at Notre Dame, and again the Hornets got off to a fast start, but this time the Fighting Irish couldn’t recover.

