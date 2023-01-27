BATAVIA — The first time that Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame met this season was in the championship game of the annual Lyons Club Tournament at GCC. That night, O-A led throughout before the Fighting Irish staged a monster fourth quarter to come away with the huge victory.
Thursday night the two teams met again, this time at the gym at Notre Dame, and again the Hornets got off to a fast start, but this time the Fighting Irish couldn’t recover.
O-A had four players reach double figures, while it opened up a 23-7 lead after the first quarter and a 38-15 lead at halftime en route to a convincing 75-49 victory.
Kyle Porter led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Brayden Smith had a big double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Hornets moved to 12-2 on the season.
“Tonight was a battle against a solid team,” O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar said. “Their gym is never an easy place to play in and Coach Rapone always has his team ready. I’m glad the boys locked in early. They really focused on defense and made big plays down the stretch. This is good momentum for a tough week coming up in our schedule.”
Noah Currier also finished with 13 points in the win, while Colton Yasses had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with a pair of blocks and Avery Watterson chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.
Ryan Fitzpatrick led Notre Dame with 11 points, while Jordan Welker and Jaden Sherwood each finished with seven.
Notre Dame shot just 11-of-23 from the free throw line on the night.
“We started out again sluggish and this time could never recover,” Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone said. “Oakfield did a great job forcing their style of play throughout the game. We didn’t finish inside and had a hard time creating 3-pointers for our shooters. We have four games left to get ready for sectionals.”
Oakfield-Alabama will next be in action on Monday at Wheatland-Chili, while Notre Dame will be at rival Elba on Wednesday.
ATTICA 63, ELBA 43
Attica: Jack Janes (31 points, 26 in first half); Cole Harding (20 points, nine rebounds); Landyn Thomas (five points, 10 assists).
Coach’s Quote: “Tonight was probably one of our better games of the season in terms of being able to play hard, but also play better situational basketball. We took care of the ball better, better shot selection and time management. We are getting better. Elba played tough and worked hard as they always do under Coach Zambito,” said Attica head coach Rob Crowley.
DANSVILLE 65, LE ROY 58
Dansville: Collin Gray (29 points, eight rebounds, four steals); Dawson Wadsworth (16 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals); Tyler Harris (12 points, three steals); Ethan Canfield (three points, six rebounds).
Le Roy: Merritt Holly Jr. (27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals); Jean Agosto (10 points, seven rebounds); Parker Dowell (nine points).