Warsaw senior Travis Nowinski had the game of his life for the Tigers in their regular season finale.
Nowinski is a special needs student at Warsaw CSD who has has played basketball for two seasons but suited up for the first time for Senior Night vs Letchworth. Travis got the Tigers off to a good start, scoring the first bucket of the game. This was Nowinski’s first career basket.
After graduation, Nowinski plans on getting and job and continuing his education
“Travis has been our team manager for two years now and he’s best friends with all the guys on the team,” Warsaw head coach Travis Fenstermaker said. “Last Wednesday night was a great night to recognize Travis for all he’s done for our program and what he means to all of us. I really appreciate Coach (Tyler) King and his Letchworth team for their role in the other nights game. That will be a night that we all remember forever.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.