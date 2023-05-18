DANSVILLE — As the regular season winds down, Dansville was able to grab an easy win on Wednesday afternoon.
Elliott Hanks was solid in the circle, while a trio of hitters paced an explosive offense as the Mustangs cruised past Wilson/Edison/Early College, 22-2.
Hanks was in control all day as she went the full five innings in the mercy rule-shortened game and allowed just one hit, while she walked two and struck out nine.
Taylor Hamsher led the Dansville offense as she went 2-for-4, including a big grand slam, with a stolen base, three runs scored and five runs batted in.
Chelsie Tyler also had a big day at the plate as she finished 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base, while Aynsley Belcher added three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with four runs scored, three stolen bases and a pair of runs driven in.
The win moves Dansville to 3-13 to cap the regular season.
KESHEQUA 7, YORK 1
Keshequa (15-2): Aurora Sabins [CG, 5 H, 14 K]; Libby Benner [3-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB]; Lilly Hugi [2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run]
York (8-9): Merideth Holland [2-for-3, HR]
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 13, PEMBROKE 4
Caledonia-Mumford (15-4): Maddy DeVore [4-for-5, 2 2B, 3 runs]; Colleen Talty [3-for-3, 3 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-3, 2 RBI]; Shea Drazkowski [2 hits]; Malina Bellos [2 RBI]; Kate McCowan [3 runs]; Emma Years [CG, 6 H, 6 K]
Pembroke (6-13): Reagan Schneider [RBI 2B]; Peyton Liss/Hannah Anderson/Ashley Johnson [RBI apiece]
Coach’s Quote: “I liked our intensity from the start of the game. Some great swings in the first two innings. It’s a tough sectional bracket but excited to see what our girls can do in the postseason,” Caledonia-Mumford head coach Dan Dickens said.
PAVILION 8, PERRY 3
Pavilion (9-9): No Report.
Perry (7-10): Keira Weber [LP, 15 K; 2-for-3]; Reagan Moroz [3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]
LETCHWORTH 20, WARSAW 5
Letchworth (12-7): Abby DeRock [4 IP, 1 H, 7 K; 2 RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [1 IP, 1 H, 1 K; 5-for-5, 2 2B, RBI]; Reagan Bannister [4-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI]; Morgan Brace [3-for-4, 2-3B, 3 RBI]; Jenna Keller [3-for-4, RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [2 RBI]
Warsaw (4-11): No Report.
KENDALL 17, HOLLEY 1
Kendall (6-10): Taigan Guerrero [3-for-3, BB, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Emma Quintern [3-for-3, RBI]; Danielle Offhaus [CG, 1 H, 7 K]; Lauren Pilon [2-for-3, 2B, HBP, 4 RBI]; Ella Christ [2-for-3, 3B, 3 RBI]; Brooke Roads [2-for-2, BB, HBP, 2 RBI]
Holley (1-16): No Report
PITTSFORD MENDON 6, BATAVIA 0
Batavia (13-6): Libby Grazioplene [1-for-3, 2B]; Giana Mruczek/Hannah Carney [hit apiece]
Pittsford Mendon (15-5): No Report.