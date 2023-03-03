LE ROY — Hovering around the .500 mark all season, the Le Roy boys basketball team knew it was going to have to make quite the run if it planned to have a chance to bring home the sectional block for just the second time in program history.
And that run started with the final game of the regular season.
In dramatic fashion, with Merritt Holly Jr. and Andrew Pocock both hitting buzzer-beating shots to keep the game alive, Le Roy would eventually outlast a tough Geneseo team in three overtimes for the thrilling win. The Blue Devils had beaten the Oatkan Knights handily earlier in the season in Le Roy.
However, with that win, things seemed to change for the Knights.
“No doubt,” Holly Jr. said. “We played really well that day as a team and I think that started everyone playing good as a team, passing the ball around, everyone hitting shots. That’s what happened yesterday (against Dansville), everyone was contributing and we got it done.”
With the aforementioned win over the Mustangs, Le Roy advanced to the Section V Class B2 championship game against No. 4 Wellsville. Tip-off as of now is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Blue Cross Arena.
Ironically, the last and only title in Le Roy boys basketball team history came with a win over the same Wellsville program, in 2003.
“It means a lot,” Le Roy head coach Matt Weinman said. “The fifth team and the fourth in maybe 60 years going back to the 60s. It doesn’t happen often so these guys are super excited about it. They’ve been working hard and I think we’re playing our best basketball right now. You hear that and it’s kind of cliche but I feel like, honestly, we’re playing the best that we could be right now. It’s a good time to peak.”
The Oatkan Knights absolutely hammered Bath-Haverling in the quarterfinal round before they opened up a huge lead against Dansville earlier this week and had to hang on for dear life for a 47-45 win.
Meanwhile, Wellsville took care of World of Inquiry in its quarterfinal game before it knocked off top seed Hornell 51-46 in the semifinals.
For Le Roy, while it may have taken some time for this relatively inexperienced group to get its footing, the Knights have certainly found something of late and have been growing in confidence night in and night out.
“At practice at the beginning of the season we weren’t taking everything too seriously but toward the end of the season we started to lock in more and focus on practice a lot more and work hard to prove ourselves each game,” senior guard Maveric McKenzie said.
The Oatkan Knights started the season just 1-3, with losses to Livonia, Hornell and Warsaw before their rollercoaster ride of a regular season would commence. Four straight wins were then followed by a pair of losses — including a hard-fought battle against Batavia in the Lions Club Tournament — while Le Roy would not win or lose more than two games in a row the rest of the way; well, until it mattered most.
The Oatkan Knights finished the regular season at just 11-9 but with that win over Dansville they have now won three in a row for the first time since December and they will be looking to make it four this weekend.
“As far as experience, we didn’t have a ton of experience so the teams that we were losing to were pretty solid, so it was just a matter of a mindset of ‘OK, if we’re going to beat the upper echelon teams we have to change our mindset and get a little more intense in practice,’” Weinman said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t working hard, but going from pretty good to good to great was what we talked about. To beat the Avons and Geneseos and try to make a run at sectionals, you’ve got to do all the little things and you’ve got to do them all the time against those teams. Like I said, we didn’t have a ton of experience so I was proud of how we handled the teams that were maybe average or a little below average, we had some convincing wins there. But it was a matter of ‘when are we going to be able to beat some of the teams at the top of the league and the top of the section?’ That was the goal this season. How are we going to get to where we can compete with these guys? We’re maturing, too, as a group together.”
Holly Jr. has been the guiding force for the Oatkan Knights all season long, being one of the top players in both the Livingston Conference and all of Section V. The junior forward is averaging a big double-double of 24.7 points and over 10 rebounds per game. However, Le Roy has begun to get contributions from just about everyone along the way.
Sophomore forward Jean Agosto has come into his own down the stretch, including a monster 18-point, 10-rebound game in the win over Bath-Haverling. Senior Andrew Pocock has continually hit big shot after big shot, including 12 points in the win over Dansville, as he scored nine of Le Roy’s first 11 points as it jumped out to a commanding 11-0 advantage.
McKenzie also put together one of his best games of the season on Wednesday with 10 big points to go with four assists, while the likes of Parker Dowell, Aaric Luce, Cal Koukides and company have also had their moments to shine.
And with every big moment has come a big boost in confidence for this maturing group.
“That’s been a point of emphasis,” Weinman said. “We knew he (Holly Jr.) was going to get double or triple teamed, whether it was man or zone, so we just kind of give these guys confidence and say ‘you’re going to be open, you’ve got to be able to knock down that shot or attack the defense and make them respect you.’ Things start to happen when we move the ball and guys are starting to make shots. They’re shooting better in practice and they’re practicing better.”
Holly Jr., who was often draped by three Mustangs in the win this week, has also seen his teammates grow into their own as the season has gone on.
“They’ve been working hard in practice and that shows up,” Holly Jr. said. “Mav hit some clutch free throws at the end of the game and that’s what we rep in practice. We know these situations are going to come up and we know these games are going to be close. They all just work hard in practice, that’s what it comes down to at the end of the day.”
Prior to the lone sectional block in 2003, Le Roy also fell in the sectional finals in 1943 with a team that went 11-5, 1963 with a stellar team led by Coach Rudman and star Tim McCulley that finished at 21-1 and in 1982 with a team coached by legendary Frank Ruane.
And Weinman knows that what this team has the chance to do on Saturday would be huge, not just for the varsity players, but for the Le Roy program as a whole.
“It’s huge for a lot of the younger kids to see, the third and the fourth graders, to see that these guys are going to the finals, it should give them some confidence,” Weinman said. “The JV guys had a good year this year, I think they finished 18-2, so they’re into it as well. Hopefully the community comes out to support us on Saturday. A lot of these guys are two-or-three sport athletes and they thrive. Mav was an all-state soccer player and Merritt is on the football team and they’re going to go and play baseball and golf. It’s exciting for them to get the chance to play ay Blue Cross. It’s been 20 years since we played Wellsville in the finals when Brenden Fulmer led the team. So it’s pretty cool.”
Further, Holly Jr. knows that this battle-tested team will be ready to go.
“It gives us a huge confidence boost going into the sectional final,” he said. “I think after what we’ve witnessed the past few games, or even going back to the Geneseo game, I think we can handle anything and I think we’re ready for everything.”
Le Roy will get a Wellsville team that comes in with the same 13-9 record, while the Lions actually lost five of their final six regular season games heading into the Class B2 tournament.
“I think last night (against Dansville) it put a lot of pressure on us but we were able to step up in those key moments and take the smart shots and use the clock to our advantage,” McKenzie said. “Obviously Merritt had a lot of guys on him and it freed me up a little bit, so I got a little confidence.”
Confidence indeed.
The winner will meet the victor of the Class B1 title game between No. 1 Batavia and No. 2 Newark in the Class B crossover game.