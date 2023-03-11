PAVILION — Led by the dynamic senior duo of Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich, getting to the sectional championship game has been a rite of passage for Pavilion over the last four seasons.

When the Golden Gophers handled Dundee/Bradford 45-36 for the Section V Class C2 title on March 4, they cemented themselves as one of the top small school programs in the section over the past half-decade with their second straight block of wood, and third in four seasons.

