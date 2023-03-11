NUNDA — Seven-time champion coach Pete Piraino has seen it all during his 44 seasons on the sideline as head coach of the Keshequa girls basetball team. Racking up 562 victories leading into his team’s Class D Far West Regional matchup with Panama on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Buffalo State University, Coach Piraino has seen plenty of ups — including back-to-back championships to begin his career — and downs — including a 28-year title drought stretching from his second championship-winning season in 1980 to his next in 2008.
Since that title run to conclude the ‘08 season, Piraino-coached teams have secured four more championships, including a second back-to-back run over the ‘13 and ’14 seasons. Now having reached the Far West Regional for the first time since ‘13, Piraino’s team hopes to advance to the state final four for the first time in program history.
Just one Piraino-coached team has advanced to the Far West Regional round, the ‘13 championship team, which fell to eventual state champion Chatauqua Lake. With history on the line, this year’s Indians believe they’re more than ready to help their coach reach his first final four.
“They have a lot of enthusiasm and they’re willing to work hard, play the game right, share the ball and they have some talent,” said Piraino of his latest championship squad.
Keshequa runs eight players through its rotation on a game-to-game basis, which Piraino believes has worked to the Indians’ advantage throughout a long, grueling season. With junior Libby Benner, eighth-grader Braelyn Isaman and sophomore Ava Thayer leading the way, Keshequa is about as deep of a team as you’ll find at the Class C level, which allows them to play a hectic style that wreaks havoc on opponents.
“It’s a big advantage because then we have energy all the time,” said Isaman of her team’s depth. “We love running down the floor and getting wide and we get buckets off of that. So it’s a big advantage.”
Isaman is second on the team, averaging 10 points per game, while Benner leads the way with an average of 14 points per contest. Thayer contributes eight points per game on average.
“They’re just fun to coach,” said Piraino of this year’s team. “They’re very respectful, very hard-working, they listen. Yeah, if I didn’t have this kind of team I wouldn’t coach anymore. I really enjoy the girls, I’m very lucky.”
Piraino, who is approaching 70 years old, knows he has seen more years on the bench than he has ahead of him. But it’s teams such as the one he is currently coaching that keep him young at heart. And he credits the guidance his players receive at home as a critical factor in their development and success on the hardwood.
“I think their parents, when they were young, taught them how to play the right way,” said Piraino. “And I think their parents would be upset with them if they didn’t play the right way. So it’s a nice group of parents to instruct them and make them understand, this is how you play the game. And I just try to reinforce that.”
Piraino’s teams have not performed well historically after claiming sectional championship glory, which would make a trip to the NYSPHSAA final four extra special for the town of Nunda.
“It would mean a lot. It would be fun,” said Piraino at the thought of advancing to the state semifinal for the first time. “We have a lot of fun playing and we have a lot of fun in practice. At least I have fun in practice. It means a lot. What means a lot is that they’re going to try really hard.”
Keshequa will go up against perrenial power Panama (19-4) on Saturday afternoon, a team sporting a 14-game winning streak, with its last defeat coming on Dec. 28, the third of three consecutive defeats, two of which came at the Jamestown (Class AA) Holiday Tournament and another at the hands of Class C champion Randolph. Panama is powered by senior point guard Mandy Brink, who is averaging 23.3 points per game. No other Panthers player has averaged in double figures this season.
“We just need to make sure that we’re ready to play and focused on what we’re supposed to do then work really, really hard at what we’re trying to do,” said Piraino, whose team limited Andover/Whitesville’s Vanessa Hall to 17 points in their crossover victory. Hall entered the game averaging over 27 points per contest.
Saturday’s game can be viewed on the NFHS Network. A streaming fee will be required to watch.
