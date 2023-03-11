Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News Excited Keshequa bench in the 2nd half.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

NUNDA — Seven-time champion coach Pete Piraino has seen it all during his 44 seasons on the sideline as head coach of the Keshequa girls basetball team. Racking up 562 victories leading into his team’s Class D Far West Regional matchup with Panama on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Buffalo State University, Coach Piraino has seen plenty of ups — including back-to-back championships to begin his career — and downs — including a 28-year title drought stretching from his second championship-winning season in 1980 to his next in 2008.

Since that title run to conclude the ‘08 season, Piraino-coached teams have secured four more championships, including a second back-to-back run over the ‘13 and ’14 seasons. Now having reached the Far West Regional for the first time since ‘13, Piraino’s team hopes to advance to the state final four for the first time in program history.

