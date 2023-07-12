BATAVIA — Through no fault of his own, Alexander alumnus Ty Woods’ high school flew a bit under the radar.
On the diamond, Woods was often overshadowed by some talented, older players as he was making a name for himself at the varsity level. Then, following an impressive junior campaign, Woods — like every other senior — saw his final baseball season never come to fruition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop him.
Woods would go on to pitch solidly for Genesee Community College for two seasons, graduating this year, and now he is shining for the hometown Batavia Muckdogs of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was little,” Woods said. “I grew up playing at the Little League fields right over here outside the fence, so it’s always been a dream of mine to come out here and play for the Muckdogs. When I was a kid I would always be in the crowd and chase foul balls. So, I got ahold of all the managers and they gave me a shot. I talked to Skip Sherman (longtime GCC head baseball coach) and he put in a pretty good word for me and now I’m out here shovin’ on the bump.”
After another strong outing on Tuesday night against visiting Geneva, Woods has been more than holding his own.
In his fifth start of the season, Woods allowed a pair of unearned runs against the Red Wings in the first inning but would cruise from there. He wouldn’t get the win in a 5-2 ‘Dogs victory, but the former Trojan went five solid innings and allowed just two hits, while he didn’t walk a batter and struck our six.
On the season, Woods is 2-1 with a sparkling 2.36 earned run average, while he has allowed just 18 hits and walked eight in 26 2/3 innings pitched, while he has fanned 19. Woods is second on the team in ERA, behind only Julian Pichardo, while he is 12th in the league in that category.
“One of the big things is persistency. To get consistent you have to be persistent,” Woods said. “You’re going to have bad days, this is baseball. You’re celebrating failure in this game - if you’re batting .400 you’re failing 60 percent of the time and that’s really good. You’ve got to be able to forget the bad days and work on whatever happened to get better.”
As to what he credits his success to?
“It’s been improving on staying in the zone, challenging guys and relying on my team to make plays,” Woods said. “Whenever you get on the bump and try to do too much, trying to throw harder than you actually throw, throw pitches better than you actually throw them, things start to go bad, you throw balls and guys start to sit on fastballs. You need to stay in the zone, locate every pitch that you’ve got and let your team help you out.”
While at Alexander, Woods was a three-sport star, earning Genesee Region League All-Star selections in all three, also including football and basketball.
In 2019 as a junior, in helping lead Alexander to an 11-7 mark, a GR Division I title and a No. 5 seed in the Class C2 tournament, Woods finished the season with a sparkling 1.40 ERA and 82 strikeouts 26 hits allowed, while he also tossed his first career no-hitter.
Woods would then put together an impressive football season the next fall in his final gridiron campaign. At outside linebacker he finished with 53 tackles, four fumble recoveries — one he returned for a touchdown — two interceptions, one sack and one safety on defense, while he split time at running back, wide receiver and quarterback on offense and finished with 1,050 yards rushing.
That fall, after a drubbing at the hands of Notre Dame during the regular season, Woods helped guide Alexander to the Class D final against the Fighting Irish where the Trojans just missed out on the upset, falling 14-7. Woods was outstanding on the night for the Trojans in that loss as he finished with 103 yards rushing on 24 carries to earn the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Game award.
During his final basketball season, Woods helped the Trojans turn their season around as they won eight straight games to end the regular season and eventually advanced all the way to the Section V Class C2 semifinals. That year Woods averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
But the love and the goal was always to continue to play baseball.
“It’s even better than when I was watching from the stands. Coming out here and knowing how all these kids feel in the stands, being able to give back some of the love that I used to get from these guys,” Woods said about playing for the Muckdogs. “I like seeing the community come together, we pack it in here pretty good on the weekends, we get the fireworks going and everybody has a good time.”
Despite pitching on the Dwyer Stadium mound during his time with Alexander, the feeling of stepping on the hill for Batavia this summer for the first time was a little bit different.
“First time out here on this mound (with the Muckdogs), there was quite a few people in the stands, you feel a little bit of pressure but you learn how to drown it all out and just focus on the glove and play catch with the catcher,” he said. “It’s just you and him, just pound the zone and get it done.”
Woods didn’t get a ton of action while at GCC — all but one of his appearances was out of the bullpen — but he certainly made the most of it.
In six games, one start, as a freshman, he was 2-0 with an ERA of 4.91, while he struck out 22 in 18 1/3 innings pitched. As a sophomore, he appeared in eight games and went 4-1 with a 4.76 ERA; in 39 2/3 innings pitched he allowed just 28 hits, while he struck out an impressive 51.
Now, he is enjoying every minute of playing with the Muckdogs.
“We’ve been having a pretty good season here with the Muckdogs,” Woods said. “I’ve been pretty consistent, it’s getting better and right now we’re sitting at the one-seed. These guys are a bunch of fun. We came in, nobody really knew each other too well, there were some returners, there were some new guys coming in, just like anywhere in college. Everyone clicked really quick. Just be open and be open to new opportunities.”
Woods already has his baseball future planned out, as he will be going to NAIA Division I program Bluefield University in Virginia in August.
Coached by longtime skipper Mike White, who joined the program in 2006 and is the University’s longest tenured coach, Bluefield went 21-22 overall last season, while White is approaching 500 career victories.
But right now, it’s just about finishing up this summer in the best way possible.
“Just stay consistent on the bump and try to get it done with these guys,” Woods said. “2022, last year, Western Division champs, so let’s see if we can push that again, go a little further and win the title.”