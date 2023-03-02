LYNDONVILLE — When the Lyndonville girls basketball team takes the floor for the Section V Class D1 championship game scheduled for Friday night against top-seed Keshequa, to say that it’s been a long time coming would be a massive understatement.

The last time that the Lady Tigers played for a sectional block, the Clinton Administration was still in its first term in office, while the new millennium was still half a decade away.

