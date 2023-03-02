LYNDONVILLE — When the Lyndonville girls basketball team takes the floor for the Section V Class D1 championship game scheduled for Friday night against top-seed Keshequa, to say that it’s been a long time coming would be a massive understatement.
The last time that the Lady Tigers played for a sectional block, the Clinton Administration was still in its first term in office, while the new millennium was still half a decade away.
It was so long ago that multiple Lyndonville players had mothers or aunts who played on that squad, one that fell to Wheatland-Chili in the Class DDD championship game.
Lorelei and Addison Dillenbeck’s mother, Michelle, Teri and Sara Woodworth — Haley Shaffer’s mother and cousin — and Sherri Stephens, who is Ashlee Stephens’ aunt, were all on the 1995-96 team that advanced to the program’s only championship contest. The Dillenbecks’ father — Lee — is also a co-coach with Draper.
Now this group of Tigers is set to try and make its own mark.
“We spent a number of years trying to rebuild this girls program and for Coach Dillenbeck and I this is one of the biggest accomplishments we could do for Lyndonville Central,” co-head coach Kate Draper said. “We set this goal at the beginning of the season to go as far as possible but for our district and our program as a whole this is a huge opportunity that we don’t take lightly and we are just so incredibly honored and fortunate to be in a game like this.
No. 3 Lyndonville and No. 1 Keshequa are scheduled to tip off on Friday at 8 p.m. at Letchworth.
The Lady Tigers have taken a pair of narrow postseason wins, a 37-35 victory over No. 6 South Seneca in the quarterfinals and a 43-42 overtime win over No. 2 Fillmore in the semifinals earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Lady Indians have had no issues in the postseason as they hammered No. 9 Mt. Morris 60-26 in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Genesee Valley/Belfast 44-23 in the semis.
And for Lyndonville, the season hasn’t exactly been a walk through the park.
After early-season setbacks to Notre Dame and Elba, the Lady Tigers were sitting at just 3-2. They would then reel off four straight wins before a loss to Alexander. Losses to Oakfield-Alabama and Byron-Bergen would later follow, while Lyndonville dropped two of its final three regular season games — again to the Fighting Irish and Lancers — to cap the regular season at 13-7.
“Once we started to see our potential, we’ve always been told that ‘you can do this if you put your mind to it,’ once we started to see those results we started to win those close games and we started to pick it up in practice,” Lorelei Dillenbeck said. “When you start seeing how your hard work is paying off, that’s when we started to gel and started trusting each other and we knew we had to step it up in practice if we wanted to win these games. That’s where you have to work on your stuff.
Those losses have gone a long way to guiding the Lady Tigers into the title game.
“It’s incredible. Coach Dillenbeck and I were just talking about our GR League,” Draper said. “The teams that we play and the losses that we have on our schedule are against these big, GR teams. Being in those games competitively really prepares you for the nitty gritty of sectionals. As a team and a program, we don’t have a ton of postseason experience. A lot of the girls on our team, they don’t have the experience going into the postseason of repetitiveness, like Fillmore and Keshequa. But we do rely heavily on our experience that we gained during our regular season against Oakfield and Notre Dame, and having a big win against Bergen early on. It’s great because our fellow coaches in this league are wonderful and work together and really work to make a big statement in sectionals and it’s great to see our fellow league teams going as far as they are. We’re doing it together and moving forward and we’re just honored to be one of those teams that’s getting to compete for a sectional title.”
Lyndonville has made this run this winter having lost a pair of Genesee Region League all-stars to graduation from a season ago in point guard Ella Lewis and forward Karlee Rounds. Lewis was the team’s leading scorer last year with 12.6 points per night, while Rounds averaged 11.3 to go with nearly 10 rebounds per game.
“You lose a point guard like Ella Lewis and a post player like Karlee Rounds, as coaches we really had to go to the drawing board and see what our identity was going to be as a team, losing such high point scorers,” Draper said. “Coach Dillenbeck and I, we really just wanted to coach the team in the same way, the same strategy and the same game play, but also giving them their own identity as a team. And these girls have trusted the process, they’ve worked really hard to take the intricate scouting reports that come to them and put them into action. But in this offseason there was definitely a slight rebuild. These girls really have shown us what hard work, trusting the process and just being gritty on the floor will get you.”
This season’s group has rolled with those losses and brings a balanced attack — both offensively and defensively — into the finals.
Addison Dillenbeck leads the Lady Tigers with 12.6 points per game but Lyndonville has four regular players who average at least five points per game and can lead the team on any given night.
Stephens is second on the squad with 9.4 points per night, followed by Lorelei Dillenbeck with 9.6 points per game and Shafer with 5.9 points per night. Shelby Boring and Isabella Groves have also had big nights along the way for a team that features five seniors and multiple players with vast varsity experience.
“I feel like there really isn’t that much of a difference,” Shafer said when comparing the last two seasons. “Last year we played with people we grew up playing with since second grade. This year we kind of restarted a little bit but I think that new fresh bond that we’re building — and I think we’re starting to trust each other more and more — is helping us move further and that’s what has gotten us so far.”
Keshequa will enter the championship game having won seven of its last eight contests with the only setback to powerful Pavilion. And like Lyndonville the Lady Indians will come in with a balanced attack.
Keshequa is led by guard Libby Benner, who is averaging 14.1 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals per night. Braelyn Isaman is next with 10.1 points per game to go with four rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per night, but she is followed close behind by Ava Thayer (8.4 ppg.), Riley Benner (6.6 ppg.), Julia Wilkins 5.8 ppg., 5 rpg.) and Anna Linde (5.1 ppg.).
Keshequa won a sectional title in 2020 when it captured the Class C2 crown before falling to Pembroke in the Class C crossover game.
For Lyndonville, the girls are just enjoying the ride.
“It’s a very cool experience, all of our hard work in practice has really paid off,” Dillenbeck said. “It’s pretty cool that we get this experience and I’m excited to see what happens and see all of our hard work pay off.”