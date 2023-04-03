Year in and year out, the local contingent on the softball diamond never seems to disappoint, and the spring of 2022 was no different.
Avon in Class C1 and Oakfield-Alabama in Class C2 each captured sectional titles a season ago, while numerous other teams made runs for the block. And, as always, there were several speculator seasons on the field.
With the 2023 campaign right around the corner, now is a good time to take a look at some of those stars to watch as they make their ways back to action this spring:
ALEXANDER
Makenna Boyce — Senior first baseman batted .475 with a .552 on-base percentage, a team-high three home runs and 16 stolen bases as a junior.
Emily Pietrzykowski — Sophomore came onto the scene as a ninth-grader and led the team with a .569 batting average, while she set the program record for triples in a season with eight, led the team with 34 runs scored and with an on-pace percentage of .663.
ATTICA
Madalyn Robinson — Junior two-time all-star pitcher and shortstop for the Blue Devils batted .524 last spring with five home runs, while she also struck out 99 in the circle in 11 games pitched.
AVON
Jessie Crye — Returning LCAA All-Star, freshman pitcher batted .420 with 29 runs scored a season ago.
BATAVIA
Hannah Carney — Junior 3B/C was the team MVP last spring when she batted .468, while she was also a first-team all-county selection.
Julia Clark — Junior shortstop was a second-team all-county selection last season when batted .413 with two home runs.
Giana Mruczek — Junior ace in the circle went 11-6 a season ago, with 131 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched,
BYRON-BERGEN
Aly Ball — Senior Bees catcher batted .420 last season with nine extra-base hits, 18 runs batted in and 24 stolen bases.
Kendall Phillips — Senior hurler struck out 205 in just 111 innings pitched, while she also hit .585 with 25 runs batted in and 25 stolen bases. Also recorded a pair of no-hitters and struck out 20 in a win over Notre Dame.
BATH-HAVERLING
Madison Coots — Junior third baseman hit .393 with 16 RBI and three HRs along with 10 stolen bases a season ago.
Caydence Spears — Sophomore catcher/pitcher batted .500 a season ago with 25 RBI and three home runs in ninth grade.
Lily Weber, Geneseo — Junior catcher batted .380 last season with 18 stolen bases.
Kalli Witherell— Sophomore pitcher batted .618 a season ago with 29 RBI and four HRs, also finished with a 14-3 record with 246 strikeouts in the circle.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD
Avery Demarco, Caledonia-Mumford — Senior infielder was an LCAA All-Star last season when she batted .534 with 22 RBI a season ago.
Maddy DeVore, Caledonia-Mumford — Senior shortstop is a returning LCAA All-Star after she batted .615 with 38 RBI, 50 runs scored and six HRs a season ago.
GENESEO
Mia Loughlin — Senior is back in the circle after she hit .333 a season ago with 58 strikeouts.
KENDALL
Lauren Pilon — Senior led the Eagles with a .537 average at the place last year with seven doubles, eight triples, two home runs, 33 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases.
LE ROY
Maura Dambra — Senior first baseman.
LETCHWORTH
Morgan Brace — Senior shortstop is a returning LCAA All-Star after she batted .409 with three HRs and 26 RBI last spring.
LYNDONVILLE
Addison Dillenbeck — Sophomore catcher and centerfielder hit .608 last season with 42 hits, 26 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, five triples, six doubles and a home run, while she struck out just four times.
Lorelei Dillenbeck — Senior shortstop and pitcher had a great year as she hit .485 with 34 hits, 27 runs batted in, 10 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 28 stolen bases as a junior.
Haley Shaffer — Senior pitcher and catcher hit .396 last spring with 27 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, while she walked 14 times and struck out just five times. In the circle she went 10-0 with a 2.10 ERA with 60 strikeouts, 64 hits allowed and just six walks in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTRE DAME
Kaitlyn Landers — Junior shortstop is a two-time league all-star for the Fighting Irish and finished with 27 hits, three triples, two home runs and 18 runs scored last spring.
Loretta Sorochty — This junior was the top pitcher for the Irish last spring she finished with 115 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.07, while she also hit .432.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA
Lily Davis — Senior rightfielder had another solid season last spring as she batted .479 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 20 runs batted in.
Caitlin Ryan — The junior was the Genesee Region League Player of the Year, the Section V Class C2 Player the Year and the finals MVP in Class C2 last season as a sophomore; she batted .589 with five home runs, five doubles, four triples, 25 runs batted in and eight stolen bases.
PEMBROKE
Aleena Maynard – Junior third baseman had a big-time season as a sophomore with a .574 batting average, 10 doubles, 21 RBIs and 19 runs scored.
PERRY
Madi Monteleone — Team MVP last season, this ninth-grader batted .407 last spring.
YORK
Merideth Holland — Junior pitcher struck out 108 batters in 90 innings while batting .518 and leading the team with 20 RBI as a sophomore.