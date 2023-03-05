ROCHESTER — Sunday afternoon’s Section V Class C2 championship game between No. 1 Pembroke and No. 2 York shaped up to be one of the best title matchups of the weekend.
And the Dragons and Golden Knights certainly didn’t disappoint as they put on a show at the Blue Cross Arena.
In a game filled with massive runs, Pembroke overcame numerous big deficits and held a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter before it had to hold on for a thrilling, 62-59 victory and the first sectional title in program history.
“This is huge,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay said. “We’ve sold these kids on working hard and putting the time in and if you do that you’re going to have success. That came to a culmination today at the Blue Cross Arena. It’s awesome. I’m so proud of these guys and the time that they invested.”
Tournament MVP Tyson Totten led four Dragons in double figures with 16 points, while point guard Jon Suro came up huge with 14 as Pembroke improved to 22-1.
Jake Pangrazio had a monster night in the losing effort for York as he finished with a game-high 21 points. The Golden Knights finished their impressive season at 20-3, falling one victory short of their second straight sectional block.
Up nine heading to the fourth, Cayden Pfalzer hit a quick three and Avery Ferreira added a free throw in the first minute of the final frame as the Dragons took a seemingly commanding 53-40. But York wasn’t going to go down quietly.
A jumper from Pangrazio started the Golden Knights on an 11-0 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes, capped with four straight points from Joe Bauer as they shockingly climbed back to within two at 53-51 with 4:35 to play.
Over the next minute-plus, the Dragons would proceed to miss four free throws — including the front end of a pair of one-and-ones — but York couldn’t take advantage.
With 1:46 to play, Ferreira drilled a huge 3-pointer to break a span of over five scoreless minutes for Pembroke to push the lead back out to five. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Pfalzer with 1:23 left to play gave Pembroke a 59-51 advantage — but again the Knights wouldn’t go away.
A pair of Pangrazio free throws and a trey from Maddox Timothy cut the lead to three with 22 seconds to play. After two Totten free throws, Pangrazio drilled a deep 3-pointer with 7.7 to play to close the gap to 61-59. Suro would then hit one of two from the charity stripe before Pangrazio’s desperation triple at the buzzer came up short.
“We just tried to play our defense, play at our pace and stay locked in,” Suro said.
With Pfalzer uncharacteristically struggling on the offensive end, Ferreira finished with a big 13 points. Pfalzer would add 12, including six in the fourth quarter, while big man Cayden Pfalzer chipped in with seven in the win.
Early on it was all Golden Knights.
Bauer hit a 3-pointer seconds into the game that started York on a 13-3 run over the first four minutes of the day. Pangrazio had a triple during the run, while the York defense held Pembroke without a made field goal until Totten scored on a drive to the hoop with 3:30 left in the frame.
However, then it was then Pembroke’s time to make a run.
Totten’s bucket and seven big points from Suro led a 14-3 Dragons spurt over the final 3:30 to send Pembroke into the second quarter with a 17-16 lead.
Back would come York.
A jumper from Tyler Brady 30 seconds into the second quarter started the Golden Knights on a 14-3 run of its own as they would go back up double digits at 30-20 with 4:30 left in the half after a floater in the lane from Timothy.
Pembroke would then use a 10-2 run of its own to close the half, capped with a putback bucket from Ferreira at the buzzer after the Golden Knights mistakenly thought the shot clock buzzer was the game clock buzzer. York held a small, 32-30 advantage at the break.
“It was two big things, really,” Shay said of withstanding the early struggles. “Jon stepped up big, Avery stepped up big and Guzdek stepped up big. Those three guys, when we were sputtering, really hit some big baskets. And we always talked about that defense travels. Offense, you might have a different gym where you struggle to score the ball. But we play defense at Pembroke.”
Brady and Timothy finished with 14 points apiece for York, while Bauer chipped in with 10.
With Pfalzer and Totten being held to a combined nine points in the first half, Suro scored 10 of his points in the opening 16 minutes to keep the Dragons close.
Neither team led by more than four early in a back-and-forth final frame before the Dragons made another run over the four minutes. A Totten drive and then a putback of his own miss started the Dragons on a 13-4 run to close the quarter. Totten hit a big three pointer and then a step-back jumper at the buzzer as the Dragons closed the third with seven straight points and a 49-40 lead.
“It means everything, all those kids that came before us, all the hard work they put in, this is for them too,” Totten said.
Suro, Pfalzer and Guzdek were all named to the All-Tournament team for Pembroke, while Pangrazio and Brady earned the honor for York. Oakfield-Alabama’s Kyle Porter was also named.
‘It’s big,” Shay said. “One of the things we always talk about is being a fringe school, on the outskirts of Section V and as a coaching staff, we want people to think, when they hear of Pembroke, of a proud basketball program. And I think we’re on our way to doing that.”