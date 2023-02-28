GAINESVILLE — After falling behind by a point entering halftime of Monday’s Class C2 semifinal, No. 1 Pembroke entered the locker room down, but not defeated. After a pep talk from head coach Matt Shay, the Dragons responded with a torrid second half, during which they outscored their opponent, No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg, 32-9, to secure a 61-39 victory and punch their ticket to the ‘C2’ final.
“I was really pleased with how we responded to adversity and stepped it up defensively in the second half,” said Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.
Pembroke was powered by the efforts of Cayden Pfalzer, who scored a game-high 21 points, carrying his team through some rough patches en route to the win. Fellow 1,000-point scorer Tyson Totten dropped 14 points, absorbing a slow start to finish strong and help lead the Dragons to victory. Chase Guzdek, who endured some early foul trouble, scored nine points and secured 11 rebounds while providing great energy at both ends of the floor.
Aydin Sisson powered Bolivar-Richburg (18-5) with 15 points, while Evan Pinney added 11 points for Bolivar-Richburg.
Pembroke (21-1) advances to the Class C2 Final where it will meet No. 2 York (20-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. York defeated fellow defending sectional champion Oakfield-Alabama, 64-59 on Monday.
