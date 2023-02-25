A Saturday double header on the BDN Sports Network, with No. 3 Notre Dame hosting No. 6 Honeoye for a Class D1 quarterfinal matchup.
Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Alex Brasky and Coach Dan Dickens will be on the call.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Saturday double header on the BDN Sports Network, with No. 3 Notre Dame hosting No. 6 Honeoye for a Class D1 quarterfinal matchup.
Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Alex Brasky and Coach Dan Dickens will be on the call.
Click the video to watch: