Notre Dame (11-4) takes on Oakfield-Alabama (11-2) in a critical Genesee Region League rematch. Notre Dame won the previous matchup to win the Lions Club tourney title.

Tip off of this GR League matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Notre Dame High School.
