A Saturday matinee matchup on the BDN Sports Network, with No. 3 Le Roy hosting No. 6 Bath-Haverling for a Class B2 Quarterfinal matchup.

Alex Brasky is on the call.

Tip off of this Class B2 matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Le Roy High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.