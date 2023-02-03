Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -3F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -3F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.