A critical Monroe County League matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight when Batavia takes on Honeoye Falls-Lima. Alex Brasky will be on the call from HF-L High School.
Latest News
- WATCH: Section V Boys Basketball -- Batavia vs. HF-L
- Former teacher and principal charged with molesting child inside school
- Bartz guilty in child sex case
- Man indicted for series of crimes, including injecting woman with drugs and threatening nurses
- New Neighbors (January 2023)
- Eye exams encouraged as part of ‘Glaucome Awareness Month’
- This Sunday sauce can warm winter’s heart
- Engaging kids in cooking has numerous benefits. And it’s a good time
Most Popular
-
Inmate injures 11 corrections officers in wild fight at Attica Correctional Facility
-
Jamie L. Mehlenbacher-Maurer
-
Oakfield woman sentenced to prison for possessing drugs
-
SOURCES: LeRoy, Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen discussing potential high school football merger
-
Man indicted for manslaughter in motorcycle death of teenage girlfriend