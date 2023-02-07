Tonight, it's rematch within the Livingston Conference. Livonia is visiting Dansville with the host Mustangs out for vengeance. Regional Sports Editor Alex Brasky and Coach Dan Dickens are on the call.

Click the video to watch the game:

Tip off of this Livingston Conference matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Alex Brasky and Coach Dan Dickens will be on the call from Dansville High School.
