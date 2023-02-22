More LIVE Section V Boys Basketball coming up tonight on the BDN Sports Network. Mike Rose and former Cal-Mum coach Dan Dickens on the call of Livonia vs. Midlakes in Class B1.
Click the video to watch:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
A mixture of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly freezing rain overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
More LIVE Section V Boys Basketball coming up tonight on the BDN Sports Network. Mike Rose and former Cal-Mum coach Dan Dickens on the call of Livonia vs. Midlakes in Class B1.
Click the video to watch: