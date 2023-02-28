Tip-off of this Class D1 semifinal matchup between Notre Dame and Fillmore is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mike Rose will be on the call from Warsaw High School.

To watch the game, click the video:

Tip-off of this Class C1 semifinal matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mike Rose will be on the call from Warsaw High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.