Join Alex Brasky this afternoon for a late-season Genesee Region League showdown between Wheatland-Chili and Attica. Tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Click the video to watch:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Join Alex Brasky this afternoon for a late-season Genesee Region League showdown between Wheatland-Chili and Attica. Tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Click the video to watch: