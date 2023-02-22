Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening will become mostly freezing rain overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.