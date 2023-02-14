Avon hosts York for a Livingston Conference Girls Basketball matchup tonight. Mike Rose on the call for the BDN Sports Network:
To watch the game, click the video:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:08 pm
Avon hosts York for a Livingston Conference Girls Basketball matchup tonight. Mike Rose on the call for the BDN Sports Network:
To watch the game, click the video: