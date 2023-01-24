Tune in tonight for the Batavia Daily News latest livestream, as the Batavia girls head to Le Roy to take on the Oatkan Knights. Should be a good one.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tip off of this non-league matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Alex Brasky will be on the call from Le Roy High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.