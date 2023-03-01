Tonight’s Class C2 semifinal pits No. 2 Notre Dame against No. 3 Pavilion. Both teams are defending champs. Notre Dame beat Pavilion by one during the regular season. Mike Rose on the call.

Click the video to watch: 

No. 2 Notre Dame will take on No. 3 Pavilion in the Sec. V Class C2 semifinals at Canandaigua High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.