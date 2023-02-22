Former Elba girls' basketball varsity assistant and Lancers' 1,000-point scorer Marci Redband and BDN sports editor Alex Brasky discuss the upcoming Section V Girls Basketball Tournament.

Click the video to watch:

WATCH🎥 Former Elba girls' basketball varsity assistant and Lancers' 1,000-point scorer Marci Redband and BDN sports editor Alex Brasky discuss the upcoming Section V Girls Basketball Tournament.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.