BATAVIA — In early August of 2021, Batavia and Notre Dame received the go-ahead from the Board of Eduction to officially merge their two high school hockey programs into one after years of playing as crosstown rivals.
It was then that the two schools entered into a five-year agreement to combine the Ice Devils and the Fighting Irish into one entity — United. And through the first two seasons, though it has fallen short of a coveted Section V title, the Batavia/Notre Dame experiment on the ice has proven to be a successful one.
“It’s been a great experience for the kids having a varsity team and a JV team, the development model has really helped our program,” head coach Marc Staley said. “We had a number of kids this year that stepped up to varsity that played JV last year that were hugely impactful for the success of the team. It’s been great having the kids be out there and compete against the top teams in Section V and top teams in the state and we’ve been able to show everybody they type of players we have around here. It’s been a positive experience for the kids and it’s been great for the community and we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition that we started.”
This past season United would finish an impressive 16-4 in the regular season, outscoring their opponents 110-46, while B/ND would get especially stronger as the year went on.
Batavia/Notre Dame would earn the No. 3 seed in the Section V Class A tournament and advance to the semifinals, before dropping a heartbreaker to No. 2 seed Victor.
And while the prospect of merging two programs — or sometimes even more — can be a daunting one, and one that isn’t guaranteed to have success, the combination of the two hockey teams in Batavia has gone off almost seemlessly.
“It definitely helped, for sure,” goaltender Rhys Tanner said. “More than half of the varsity kids I had played with before on a team, so it helped create great chemistry and I felt strong having those guys in front of me and knowing that we would have a good time no matter what happened.”
In it’s first season together Batavia/Notre Dame finished the regular season at 11-6 last season, while United has put together 30 total victories in its first two combined seasons.
And with plenty of talent coming back — led by Tanner and Monroe County Independent Player of the Year Jameson Motyka — the future for B/ND continues to look brighter and brighter each day, despite the rough go of Batavia’s first attempt at bringing in outside players.
Since they joined forces with Alexander in 2012 and welcomed additional districts into the fold in the years to follow, Batavia failed to find the success they had hoped for when it embarked on its first merger. Beginning with the 2012-13 season, the Genesee Ice Devils accumulated a record of 41-122-6. That’s a far cry from the early-to-mid-2000s when the Batavia Ice Devils were winning sectional championships and playing for state titles.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame came in under Coach Staley and had won two sectional titles (’16 and ‘12) in the 10 years prior to the inception of United. The Irish compiled a record of 69-39-3 and transformed into a perennial championship contender over those years.
“It’s certainly great to look forward and think about the kids coming through and what they may achieve,” Staley said. “We’re losing a great senior class this year. We’re losing eight seniors who had a huge impact on the program that helped win 30 games over the first two years of this program. We haver some fantastic players returning to the program next year, I think it’s 11 of the top 13 scorers we will have coming back. Both our goaltenders are returning. We’re losing a good chunk of our defensive core but we have a good core of new kids coming up from JV that will try and step into those roles. It’s exciting to know that each year we’re not looking to rebuild, but sort of reload. That’s the luxury that teams like Victor and McQuaid and some of the larger schools have, they have numbers. Now, together, we have those numbers as well. It’s exciting.”
This season Motyka led the way with 49 points (23 G, 26 A), followed by Ivan Milovidov (44 — 20 G, 24 A), Brady Johnson (38 — 12 G, 26 A), Ronin Hofmaster (33 —14 G, 19 A) and Cooper Hamilton (26 — 10 G, 16 A), with only Hamilton being a senior.
Meanwhile, Tanner was 10-2 between the pipes with a pair of shutouts, a goals against average of 1.90 and a save percentage of .913.
“There were a few times in the locker room that we got a little down on ourselves, but no matter what we always basically were confident,” Tanner said. “Going forward we’ve just got to keep the same chemistry in the locker room and our work ethic in practice has to stay the same.”
The dynamic between Staley and assistant coach John Kirkwood, the former head coach of the Ice Devils, has gone off without a hitch as well. Whereas sometimes the egos of a coach could get in the way, both Staley and Kirkwood have worked as one to put together the best environment for the kids and put the team in the best position to succeed night in and night out.
“It’s been great, I can’t ask for somebody better to work with than John (Kirkwood),” Staley said. “He’s great with the kids. What we try to do is bring the best of both programs into one and we have the support from both administrations and school boards. So we have the support from on high and you’ve got the kids and the talent, so it’s up to us to create the environment and culture for the kids to go out and success and that’s what we’ve tried to do. I can’t imagine it never not being this way.”
And it has all started with the offseason workouts and the training program that has gone through an overhaul after the combination of the two programs.
“I think that John has done an amazing job of organizing it and making sure they have a number of options during the week to make sure that they get their workouts in,” Staley said. “So we’re working out, a lot of times, with athletes from other programs, so it’s built a lot of camaraderie in that part. They understand the importance of it, we play these top teams in the state and those teams are working year-round. We have got to add those elements and we’ve got to add it in the JV and the modified if we want to stay a top-tier program in the state. It’s been a hugely positive thing and it’s not just a hockey thing, but it’s a life thing as well.”
For Staley, his staff and his players, it’s been about a lot more than what they have just done on the ice as a varsity program that has made the last two years successful.
The program has honored some of the successful teams of the past, they have helped to rename the ice arena in Batavia in honor of the late David M. McCarthy and have also helped to bolster the David M. McCarthy Memorial Fund, which was formed in 2007 in honor of McCarthy, who died in a motor vehicle accident in November 2006 at the age of 29.
“I like watching the kids succeed and we try to set our kids up for success rather than put them in a situation where they are going to have a really difficult time succeeding,” Staley said. “And I think we finally did that after years of going back and forth. John and I are intimately aware of the history of the programs, the Fighting Irish and the Ice Devils, and this year we honored two teams this year, two Ice Devils teams, and we’re going to keep doing that, honoring the history of both programs moving forward now as one program. And, as we did this past year, we’re going to get more involved with the Ramparts, they are our feeder program and we have a lot of great hockey players that play elsewhere, and that’s wonderful, but we want to make sure we never lose our Learn to Skate Program in Batavia or Try Hockey Free Program in Batavia. But our kids are there with their jerseys on and introducing the game to them and bringing it to the next generation.”
Now comes the increasingly hard part of continuing to maintain that level of success, while also trying to get to the top of the Section V landscape.
And while United is on the right track, it will continue to take the work that they’ve been putting in over the last two years.
“The goal is to obviously get that sectional championship, get to the state Final Four and win that state championship,” Motyka said. “And I think next year we can do that.”
“I think the goal is always to put ourselves in position to where we can make a run at the end of the year,” Staley added. “Some years that’s easier to do than others. But that’s the goal. I love saying that the goal is to win the whole thing and win the states, that’s great, but that’s really hard to do that. There are a lot of great teams, we saw Victor and McQuaid this year. As a coach, ‘are we putting ourselves in position to have that success?’ If we can put ourselves in the conversation, have a top seed and make a run at it, that’s the goal every year.”