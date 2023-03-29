AVON — There have definitely been some dominant teams over the recent winter seasons across the local area, across a number of sports. From basketball to wrestling, to indoor track and swimming, the GLOW Region consistently provides impressive programs year in and year out.
However, the most dominant over the past half-decade comes from none of the above.
The Avon competitive cheerleading team continued it’s historic run this past season when the Braves captured their fifth consecutive sectional crown when they won the Section V Division 2 Small B title.
“I think just everyone working together and forming a bond that we have,” Mia Hubbard said of how the team has been able to remain on top for so long. “It’s more than friendship, it’s more like a family so getting along is a big part of how you perform.”
In the finals Avon finished with a final score of 82.45 — out of 100 — edging out second-place Gananda, which finished with 81.05. The Braves also finished ahead of Livingston Conference Athletic Association rival Le Roy, which finished in third with a score of 67.0.
“In the actual moment, during competition, when we would get to our stunts, anything that you say that is encouraging that can boost your stunt group, specifically,” Amelia VanDevelt said. “I would say ‘listen to the crowd, listen to how loud everyone is, we just hit everything, keep going.’ So it was just encouraging everything all the way through and finishing out my senior year with my fifth sectional title and knowing that was how we finished is just super great.”
Despite winning the sectional crown yet again, there certainly were some ups and downs this season for the Braves.
At the LCAA championships, the Braves finished a close second to the aforementioned Oatkan Knights in Division II, falling by a score of 73.65-71.70, which led to the squad regrouping and finding a way to come together at the right moment down the stretch.
“I think that there was definitely a lot of setbacks that we had but we were able to put them aside and able to regroup and work together and better and just perform better,” Destiny Pelligrini said.
And unlike in other sports, where athletes will oftentimes try to block out the noise surrounding them, competitive cheerleaders often use that noise from the crowd to urge them on, as it will become a crucial part of what they are trying to accomplish.
“I think by going off of other people’s energy and keeping the energy alive, it helps us push through the entire routine and do our stunts and tumbling and whatever else we have to do better, performance-wise,” Olivia Mack said.
For her efforts, Sophia Nowak was given the Nancy Saxton Leadership Award at the sectional championship.
“I was just really honored,” Nowak said. “Every year was just a different vibe with the girls and everything like that, so I’ve been on a team with girls that are really hard on you but it really showed me how to carry it on to the next teams.”
Moreover, winter sports at Avon have long been one of the strong suits of the athletics program as a whole.
Between both the highly successful boys and girls basketball teams, the swimming teams, the wrestling team and everyone else, the Braves are continually in line for several sectional blocks during the longest high school sports season of the year. And the competitive cheerleading team has been leading the way for many years.
“It’s definitely great having the achievements that we do have, especially in the winter season,” Mack said. “To be able to tell people that’s what we can do and that’s what we’re capable of.”
Along with the rise of competitive cheer, the multitudes of competitions and such, the formally traditional role of cheerleading at the boys basketball games has, at times, taken second in terms of importance.
However, if anyone were go to any Avon boys basketball team over the past number of years, they were quickly be able to tell that that is not the case for the Gang Green, and that camaraderie seemed to amped up a little more this past season.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun and I think that it really brings a lot of us together,” VanDevelt said. “I noticed a lot in my senior year that people I haven’t talked to in years talked to me a lot more now and that is a huge thing with cheering at the basketball games. I’m yelling for basketball players that I haven’t talked to in forever and it just makes me feel like everyone is so much more connected at the basketball games. People that you wouldn’t expect to be cheering for you are up there going crazy. It’s definitely fun.”
However, now these five athletes — all seniors — have ended their cheerleading run for the Braves, a run that soon won’t be forgotten.
“Just because we’ve been with each other forever, winning and losing, good and bad, between fall and winter we spend the majority of our time together so you grow up with a team that now you have to leave. I think that’s the hardest part,” Hubbard said.
“I think we ended up on a good note but it’s definitely going to be hard not to come back next winter season,” Pelligrini added. “It’s very bittersweet but I think I made the most of it.”
And of course the Braves couldn’t have done it without all their coaches along the way.
“They just give it their all for us,” Nowak said. “They just put in all their time and all their commitment to us and it really helps us to learn from them, how to stay committed and everything like that. They teach us a lot throughout the season.”
As for the life lessons for those who will be coming back?
“Don’t take it for granted and make the most of every moment that you can because once it’s actually over, you’re going to not want it to be done,” Hubbard said. “Take every moment that you can.”
“You have to put in the work and you can’t expect it to all come easy to you,” Pelligrini added. “When you put in the work you’re going to get a good outcome.”