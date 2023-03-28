Perry — The Perry varsity wrestling team knew that there was a chance that it could take some lumps this past winter season on the mats.
With a roster of just nine grapplers, the Yellowjackets were aware that competing for team titles was likely not in the cards this year, however, that wasn’t going to stop them from going out and competing individually every day at practice and every night in matches.
For a program that is continuing to build, Perry was winless in its Livingston Conference Division II schedule this season, but it also produced a pair of the top wrestlers in the league. And the future looks incredibly bright.
Still just sophomores, both Noah Leitten and Holden Kelly advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships earlier this month and they proved that Perry wrestling is back on the map.
“I thought it was great,” Perry head coach Phil Leitten said. “They definitely put in the work and put in the time over the years. I’ve been coaching them since they were four years old. It’s been a really good improvement over the years.”
Both Leitten at 145 pounds and Kelly at 132 pounds finished the 2023 campaign with a 2-2 record in their first trips to the NYSPHSAA Championships. Impressively, those two victories each had Kelly finish with 43 victories on the season and Leitten with 42. With many more still to come.
“I thought that made us seem like we were the underdogs, because we were both the lower seed and we both ended up winning our first matches,” Noah Leitten said. “It just helped us to be able to go in with a clear mind and not think about seeds, just wrestling.”
Earlier in the season, it was clear that both Leitten and Kelly were on a mission to make it to the state’s biggest wrestling stage.
At the Livingston Conference Championships, both rolled to league titles, with Leitten picking up his second LCAA crown and Kelly his first. Leitten picked up his 100th career victory in the semifinal round of the league championships.
Both would continue their impressive seasons as the Section V Class B3 Tournament, where Kelly was the 132-pound champion and earned the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lighter weights, with Leitten advancing to the sectional title match.
“They have a lot of heart and they are very competitive, especially when they are wrestling each other,” Coach Leitten said. “Even in practice they don’t want to lose to each other, they put in everything they’ve got. But on the other hand, they listen to us coaches and they take everything in and it’s always been these two struggling against each other nonstop over the past few years.”
Leitten just missed out on his second Section V title in earning his second runner-up finish, while for Kelly this was his second sectional crown, also winning in Class B3 in 2021.
“In wrestling it’s mostly mental,” Kelly said. “Some is physical, getting that technique down, but it’s all keeping that clear head and just going out there and wrestling. You just have to go out there and do your stuff. It’s only you and your opponent out there, you can’t blame it on anyone else or rely on your teammates. It’s just you.”
“It’s very important,” added Noah Leitten of he and his teammates’ success. “It proves that even if we are a small team and a small school, we can compete with the best and it’s just building our program.”
At the Section V state qualifier, Kelly was a four-seed and Leitten a three-seed and both made it to the semifinals but fell short of making the finals. For them it then became the long road wrestling back to finish third for a bid to the state tournament — Kelly beat a pair of seniors in his path, with the third-place match being an 11-10 victory over an opponent he lost to earlier in the year.
Leitten, on the other hand, beat a senior 12-2 then pinned Austin Pittman for third place.
In terms of helping to build a program, what Leitten and Kelly have been able to do recently has certainly gone a long away.
“It’s definitely set the tone,” Coach Leitten said. “The whole team is basically doing their offseason now and it really showed a lot of leadership with these two really bringing in everybody. We’re lifting every day during the week and twice a day we’re doing offseason workouts, but they really look up to these two but these tow have some big shoes to fill, being just sophomores. They have some big shoes to fill over the next few years. But these other kids they look up to them, no matter what.
“With the small team, it’s tough to find practice partners but these two did a great job practicing together. With these two, personally, we tried to find the best matches possible. In the Livingston County and our duals these season, a lot of times teams would run away from them, so we entered a lot of tournaments just for these two and it would challenge the rest of the squad, being so young and inexperienced. We also had some alumni come in and rough them up a little bit but the challenge was that they would have to put the work in, it was all on them. We can’t be there out on the mat with them. We basically through it right in their laps.”
Not that long ago, the Yellowjackets wrestling program had its last state champion in Brock Conaway. In 2020, to take the NYSPHSAA Division II Title at 182 pounds, Conaway, who was seeded seventh, topped No. 1 Ethan Cooper of Cobleskill-Richmondville by a 6-4 decision in the final.
“It helped me to motivate myself, just knowing that I could get to that level at some point,” Kelly said of being young and watching Conway get to the top. “It really helped me push in practice, push my partners and really push everyone to get to this point.”
“I think it just pushed us to try and prove everyone wrong,” Noah Leitten added. “You have to beat the best anyway, so the seed doesn’t really matter anyway.”
Now, for two more seasons, Coach Leitten will have this dynamic pair at his disposal, leading the Yellowjackets on the mats in the winter. And despite the low numbers, the Perry head coach has seen their successes start to pay dividends.
“We preach it every year, it’s a wrestling family, we really don’t consider it a team,” Coach Leitten said. “The whole community sticks around and you saw more than just parents in the stands — you saw alumni, you saw friends of Perry, everyone coming out and supporting, even though the odds were against us in every match. There was no reason we couldn’t compete in the matches that we had.
“It’s huge,” Coach Leitten added. “We have a great youth program going right now and every single one of them know who these two are right now. They all look up to them. It’s huge just starting young and building it and involving more parents as well. Parents are where it all starts. As long as they are backing their child and the young athletes they are presenting to us, there’s no stopping them. It’s confidence and sticking with the family.”