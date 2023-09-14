BERGEN — Following a loss to Class AA Mercy last Thursday, the Byron-Bergen girls soccer team has bounced back in a huge way.
Four Bees scored twice and the defense did the rest as they ran past Attica 10-0 on Wednesday night. In the two games following the loss to Mercy, B-B has outscored its opponents 17-0,
Victoria Rogoyski, Emma Starowitz, Makenzie Hagen and Mia Gray all found the back of the net in the win. Janessa Amesbury and Grace Diquattro each also added a goal.
Gray added four assists on the night, with Hagen finishing with two helpers and Emma Starowitz, Libby Starowitz, Diquattro and Riley Shallenberger adding an assist apiece.
Girls Volleyball
ATTICA EDGES PEMBROKE (18-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14)
Elise Dressell had 23 assists, six aces, four digs and two kills as the Blue Devils rallied to stop the Dragons.
Also in the win, Maddie Robinson finished with 10 kills, six aces and six digs, while Ellie Cusmano chipped in with a big 15 kills to go with four digs and a pair of aces.
Attica stayed unbeaten at 4-0.
BYRON-BERGEN TAKES CARE OF HOLLEY (25-10, 25-4, 25-13)
Lily Stalica served up 10 aces and Emma Balduf added seven aces and a kill as the Bees rolled to the three-set win.
Ally Rimmerman also had seven aces, Peyton Goodenbery had three kills and three digs and Noel Dormann added a pair of kills in the win.
Also for B-B, Carlee Barons had three digs and Rayne Sheard chipped in with three digs and an ace.
ALEXANDER SWEEPS LYNDONVILLE (25-9, 25-18, 25-11)
Alyssa Kramer finished with eight kills and three aces and Holly Bykowski served up 16 assists to go with five aces as the Trojans moved to 5-0.
Emily Pietrzykowski also had a nice night with seven kills and four aces for Alexander.
NOTRE DAME OUTLASTS ELBA IN FOUR (25-19, 16-25, 28-26, 25-23)
CJ Campagna had a monster night with 10 kills and nine digs and Gianna Falleti played well with seven kills, five digs and four aces in the victory for the Fighting Irish.
Kaitlin Kratz was big at the net for Notre Dame with eight blocks, while Jordan Dwyer chipped in with seven digs and three aces in the win
For Elba, Kennedy Augello handed out 14 assists to go with two digs, Alexa Ocampo had seven kills and five digs and Haile Scouten picked up four kills, eight digs and two blocks in the losing effort.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD TOPS WHEATLAND-CHILI
Emma Years had eight service points with four aces to go with seven assists as the Raiders moved to 2-2 on the season.
Izzy Cochrane added three kills and three digs in the win for Cal-Mum.
Girls Soccer
BATAVIA 8, EAST IRONDEQUOIT 0
Six different players scored as the Blue Devils continued their torrid start, led by three tallies from Ella Shamp.
Addy O’Donnell, Anna Varland and Kylee Brennan each finished with one goal, while Alyssa Turner and Libby Grazioplene added their first goals of the season.
Junior Ava Higgins recorded her fifth Shutout of the season for Batavia.
Boys Soccer
PAVILION/YORK 1, AVON 0
The lone goal was scored in the 58th minute by Mason Gilkes, assisted by a low driven cross by Dylan Brooks from out wide, to give the Golden Gophers the big win.
Case Cummins recorded six saves to pick up his first shutout of the season.
GENESEO 3, LETCHWORTH/WARSAW 0
Caleb Rice scored a pair of goals to lead the Blue Devils to the shutout of United.
Cooper Warner also found the back of the net in the win, while Adam Neidermaier finished with two assists and Eric Hammond added one helper.
Dom Agosto picked up his second shutout of the season as Geneseo moved to 3-2.
L/W dropped to 2-3-1.
LIVONIA 6, DANSVILLE 3
Brian Geiger had two goals and Ryan Burley finished with a goal and an assist in the loss for the Mustangs.
Cameron Delaney made 15 saves on the night as Dansville dropped to 1-4-1.