HOLLEY — A miserable day weather-wise didn’t stop the Holley track and field teams from putting together a strong performance on Wednesday again visiting Notre Dame.
The Hawks boys got a trio of triple winners in a 90-45 victory, while the girls were led by Sam Bates and Allison Merle as they took care of the Fighting Irish 98-43.
For the Holley boys, Drew Carlston, Kohle Pachla and Chris Mosier all were a part of three victories apiece. Carlston captured the 100 meters in 0:12.2 and the 200 meters in 0:24.9, while he also won as a part of the 4-x-100 relay (0:50.1). Pachla also ran in the 4-x-100 relay, while he won both hurdles events — 110-meter hurdles (0:20.2) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:12.6). Mosier won in both the 4-x-100 relay and the 4-x-400 relay (4:24.8), while he also crossed first in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.
Holley also had three double winners as Mason Merriam took the 1600 meters in 5:09.2 and the 3200 meters in 11:25.5, Vinny Golisano won the high jump with a 5-6 and the long jump with a 17-2.5 and Hunter Pachla won the 800 meters with a time of 2:25.5 and was also a part of the 4-x-400 relay.
Riley Allen and Cam Bates rounded out the 4-x-100 relay, with Holley’s Dylon Boyko, Hawkins Daly, Tyler Moore and Harrison Flanagan winning the 4-x-800 relay in 11:56.2.
For Notre Dame, Mavrik Hall won both throwing events with a 40-5 in the shot put and 118-6 in the discus, while Matt Compton won the pole vault (7-7) and Justice Yurkowski captured the triple jump with a 34-7.
For the Holley girls, Bates had a huge day as she was victorious in the high jump with a 4-5, the long jump with a 14-4 and the 200 meters with a time of 0:29.1, while she also anchored the winning 4-x-100 relay team (0:56.4).
Merle was an individual winner in the 100-meter hurdles (0:18.9) and the 400-meter hurdles (1:25.3), while she also won as a part of the 4-x-800 relay (13:31.7).
The Hawks also had three double winners on the day in Jailyn Bishop (shot put — 29-3, 400 meters — 1:11.5), Zoey Wolf (1500 meters — 6:24.6, 4-x-800 relay) and Alexia Renner (100 meters — 0:14.1, 4-x-100 relay).
Also for Holley, Mackenzie Fiorito won the discus with a throw of 62-11.5.
For Notre Dame, Teresa Compton won the triple jump with a 31-1.5 and Kate Recupito took the 800 meters with a time of 2:56.1, while both ran with Katelyn Kowalski and Sara Nickerson to win the 4-x-400 relay in 5:04.1.
Notre Dame’s Autumn Mathisen took the pole vault with an 8-6.
Baseball
AQUINAS 5, BATAVIA 4
Batavia (6-5): Shawn Kimball [5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 9 K]; Cole Grazioplene [2-for-4]; Dane Dombrowski [2B, RBI]
Aquinas (6-4): Michael Calogero [2-for-4, 2B, RBI]
Golf
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 174, PERRY 262, WARSAW 265 (at SILVER LAKE)
Cal-Mum (9-0): Tyler Koch [39 - medalist]; Liam McArdle [44]; Noah McCready [45]; Josh Middleton [46].
Perry (3-10): Carson Petrie [53]; Brady Kelly [67]; Devon Szwaczkowski [68].
Warsaw (1-7): Emmitt Stores [56]; Mike Simpson [60].