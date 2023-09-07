LE ROY — In a big early-season Livingston Conference matchup, the Livonia volleyball team was simply too much for Le Roy to handle on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs took down the perennial power Oatkan Knights in four sets, 25-13, 11-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Livonia got a balanced effort throughout the night, including four aces, six kills, two assists and two blocks from Ava Simmons and six kills, two blocks and two aces from Hannah Ingram.
Caroline Cendoma also played will for the Bulldogs with five kills and three aces in the win.
Dana Reschke was outstanding in the losing effort as she finished with 14 service points and nine assists, while Eleah Dowell finished with five blocks
Livonia is now 2-1, while Le Roy dropped to 0-1.
ALEXANDER HANDLES PERRY (25-18, 25-19, 25-14)
Holly Bykowski dished out 17 assists and served up four aces, while Alyssa Kramer was solid with eight kills and six digs as the Trojans stayed perfect at 3-0.
Carley Shepard was big at the net with seven blocks for Alexander.
WARSAW SWEEPS BATH-HAVERLING (25-18, 25-9, 25-11)
Bella Noon handed out 10 assists to lead the way for the Tigers in the straight-set win over the Rams.
Emmi Duag added four kills for Warsaw, with Sophia Philips and Jorgi Cox each chipping in with three kills.
Rayleigh Laverly finished with a game-high 13 digs and Hailey Ostrander added six assists in the loss for Haverling.
GENESEO STOPS WAY-CO (25-16, 25-22, 25-17)
Emma DePuy was huge with eight kills and eight aces and the Blue Devils won their second straight match to start the season.
Also for Geneseo, Sophia Prinze finished with 19 assists and five aces and Lily McBride added four kills and four blocks in the win.
Kaitlyn House and Aaliyah Mills each had two kills and two blocks for Way-Co (0-3).
AVON TAKES CARE OF DANSVILLE (25-7, 25-16, 25-18)
The Braves grabbed their first win of the season behind 16 aces, three kills and a dig from Jessie Crye and six assists, four kills and three aces from Mollie Gunther.
Violet Phillips also played well in the win for Avon (1-1) with five aces, two digs and a kill.
For Dansville, Briana Blair had one kill and three digs and Kaydence Pufter had three aces and two kills.
ATTICA TOPPLES OAKFIELD-ALABAMA (25-15, 25-7, 27-25)
Elise Dressel led the way with 15 assists and three kills, while Ellie Cusmano had a strong all-around night with five aces, four kills and three digs as the Blue Devils swept the Hornets.
Maddie Robinson also had a big night in the win with eight kills and three aces as Attica moved to 2-0.
Girls Soccer
MT. MORRIS 1, WAYLAND-COHOCTON 0 (PKs)
The Blue Devils and the Eagles were knotted at 0-0 through the first 80 minutes and through overtime before Gabrielle Pagano, Adriana Mann and Shaniese Brown all made their penalty kicks to secure the win.
Abby Provo notched her first career shutout making 23 saves, while she also did not give up a goal in the PK shootout, making all three saves.
“The girls played extremely hard tonight leaving everything they had on the field,” Mt. Morris head coach Matthew James said. “I am so proud of how hard these girls have worked. They are looking to carry this momentum throughout the season.”
PEMBROKE 3, PERRY 3
Ashlyn Robinson notched the first goal of the game off of an assist from Seneca Calderon, while Calderon added the final two goals — both on assists from Peyton Liss — in the win for the Dragons.
Courtney Westfall and Olivia Swyers each found the back of the net for Perry in the hard-fought loss to the Dragons.
Jade Duffin was outstanding in net in the losing effort with 15 saves for the Yellowjackets.
HOLLEY 2, ATTICA 0
Sam Bates and Zoey Wolf each scored in the shutout win for the Hawks.
Emma Brady and Jailyn Bishop each finished with assists, while eighth-grader Hanna Ostrom notched the shutout in net.