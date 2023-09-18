ATTICA — The Attica girls volleyball team needed just three sets to pick up a big win over Byron-Bergen in Genesee Region League action on Friday.
The Blue Devils won 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Ellie Dressel led the way with 17 assists to go with three digs and three kills, while Ellie Cusmano served up six aces to go with six kills and six digs in win.
Maddie Robinson also had a solid night for Attica with seven kills nine digs and six aces as the Blue Devils stayed unbeaten at 5-0.
Emma Balduf led the way for the Bees with eight digs and four kills, while Lily Stalica handed out nine assists.
Also for the Bees, Rayne Sheard had three kills and seven digs and Noel Dormann chipped in with three kills.
Girls Soccer
BATH-HAVERLING 4, DANSVILLE 1
Keegan Smith scored three times and Ella Yartym added a goal and an assist as the Rams erased an early deficit for the win.
Triesta Sprague chipped in with a pair of assists, while Lola Coots picked up the win between the pipes.
Eleni Mountzouros scored in the loss for Dansville.
VICTOR 2, GENESEO 1
Rachel Matthews scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils as they dropped a close one.
“These girls really played a great game against an opponent that no one thought we were going to hang with,” Geneseo head coach Nick Drollette said. “We made a couple mistakes in transition but overall I thought we played a solid game. It’s important to play this kind of competition because we play in a very tough division and sectional bracket.”
ALFRED-ALMOND 2, PERRY 0
Jad Duffin had another great game in goal, finishing the game with 16 saves, in the close loss for the Yellowjackets.
BYRON-BERGEN 6, HOLLEY 0
Mia Gray scored twice and added an assist and Emma Starowitz, Makenzie Hagen, Grace Diquattro and Riley Shallenberger also scored in the win.
Diquattro, Starowitz and Libby Starowitz all added assists, while Nova Pocock and Natalie Prinzi each had three saves in net for the shutout.
WHEATLAND-CHILI 4, NOTRE DAME 0
Emily Parker finished with a hat trick and an assist and Chyene Whitcomb added the other goal in the shutout for the Wildcats.
Vanessa Guerrero added a pair of assists and Marena DeBruyne stopped four shots to get the win in net.
Boys Soccer
LETCHWORTH/WARSAW 2, DANSVILLE 0
Patrick Klump scored once and added an assist in the win for United.
Gavin Kemp added the other goal in the win, while Brody McGirr had an assist. Lucas Grisewood got the win in net as LW moved to 3-3-1.
Cam Delaney made nine saves in the losing effort for Dansville.
PERRY 7, AVOCA/PRATTSBURGH 1
Holden Kelly finished with a hat trick to go with an assist as the Yellowjackets rolled.
Makai Miller, Brady Kelly and Alex Gutierrez also scored as Perry moved to 5-1.
BYRON-BERGEN/ELBA 3, GANANDA 0
Jack Farner scored all three goals as the Bees moved to 5-1-1.
Girls Volleyball
LIVONIA STOMPS GREECE OLYMPIA (25-19, 25-16, 25-17)
Caroline Cendoma had eight kills and Hannah Ingram added five aces, six kills and four digs in the win for the Bulldogs.
Julie Renner chipped in with four aces and eight assists for Livonia (6-1).
LETCHWORTH GETS BY PERRY in FOUR (28-13, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17)
Jaylene Cole had 13 digs and 11 kills to go with five aces and six service points and Abbie DeRock led the defense with 15 digs and eight kills in the win for the Indians.
Alannah Roberts was also solid in the win with eight kills, 10 digs, five aces and 12 service points with Reagan Bannister finishing with a career-high 26 assists to go with nine digs in the win.
Kiera Weber had four aces, seven kills, and two blocks, while Jaelyn Morris added two aces and six kills in the losing effort for Perry.
LE ROY HANDLES GENEVA (26-24, 25-18, 25-20)
Dana Reschke had a strong all-around night with six service points, three aces, 20 assists, seven digs and a pair of kills and Kylee Green paced the defense with 15 digs in the win for the Oatkan Knights.
Sierra Burk also had a big match with 14 kills and 11 service points, while Chloe Moran added six kills and Gabby Zitz added four blocks.
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA SWEEPS HOLLEY (25-10, 25-13, 26-24)
Jessica Sosnowski had a big all-around night with nine assists, six aces, four kills and two digs and Katelynn Williams added three kills, three digs and three aces for the Hornets.
Sayde Bush chipped in with eight digs and four aces and Cali Cramer had six digs and a pair of aces in the win.
PEMBROKE CRUISES BY KENDALL (25-16, 25-10, 25-15)
Jackie Neureuter had a big night with 16 assists, eight kills and four aces to lead the Dragons to the win.
Onolee Easterbook added four blocks and four kills and Reagan Schneider finished with eight kills for Pembroke.
Ella Christ had four aces, three kills and two blocks in the loss for Kendall.
AVON TAKES FOURTH
The Avon girls volleyball team traveled to Rochester this past Saturday to compete against five other schools in the Harley-Allendale-Columbia volleyball tournament.
The Braves would battle all day and come away with a fourth-place finish, led by sophomore outside hitter Jessie Crye.
Crye saw her solid effort rewarded with being named to the all tournament team.
ALEXANDER STAYS UNBEATEN OVER ELBA (25-15, 25-13, 25-12)
Carley Shepard had eight kills and four blocks and Alyssa Kramer had six kills and four digs as the Trojans moved to 6-0.
Holly Bykowski added 18 assists and six aces and Makayla Raines was solid on defense with nine digs in the win.
WARSAW OUTLASTS NOTRE DAME (19-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-20)
Sophia Philips had seven kills and four blocks and Tanzie Keough added six aces and eight digs in the win for the Tigers.
Emmie Daugherty chipped in with five kills and four blocks, Bella Noon handed out 16 assists and Kaelyn Keefer had three aces and four kills for Warsaw.
For Notre Dame, CJ Campagna had 15 kills and nine digs, Jordan Dwyer had 13 digs and Loretta Sorochty finished with six kills and six digs.
Boys Volleyball
GATES-CHILI 3, PAVILION/YORK 1
Evan Carroll had nine kills and a pair of blocks and Phoenix Winters added eight kills and three blocks in a loss for P/Y.
Brad Gurbacki added five kills and six digs and Christian Walburn finished with 21 assists for the Golden Gophers.
MIDLAKES 3, PAVILION/YORK 1
Phoenix Winters led the way in the losing effort with 12 kills and six blocks and Christian Walburn handed out 26 assists for P/Y.
Also for the Gophers, Evan Carroll had eight kills and four blocks and Blake Palmer chipped in with six kills and five digs.