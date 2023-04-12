Why did Jesse Edwards’ options evaporate in Syracuse? How does NIL work with international athletes?
SYRACUSE – Jesse Edwards has entered the transfer portal. His dad said Edwards wanted to return to Syracuse for a fifth year, but a “satisfactory” NIL deal could not be worked out to keep him here.
Edwards’ situation is complicated by Jesse’s F-1 visa status. Because of that student visa, he is prohibited from making NIL money while he is physically in the United States. Since NIL came into existence two summers ago, the plight of international athletes has been a thorny issue that everyone from lawyers to members of Congress has tried to address.
Thus far, there has been no real resolution.
“It’s a fundamental fairness issue,” said Amy Maldonado, an immigration lawyer who deals with athletes said. “The top athletes who are international athletes can’t benefit from NIL the way U.S. athletes can, and that’s not fair.”
There are workarounds, though, that would allow international student-athletes to get paid through NIL.
One of those workarounds involves switching an athlete’s visa to a P or O status. A P-1A visa is generally used by professional athletes, but could potentially include high-profile college athletes. The O visas generally are unavailable to college athletes, who must prove they are people of extraordinary international renown. Universities, as a rule, do not advise their international student-athletes on anything other than the F-1 visas they need to enroll in college.
A change in visa status, too, could take months to process and because of the attorney fees involved, the athlete would have to be guaranteed at least $10,000 in NIL money to make it financially rewarding, experts said.
“What international athletes can do in NIL isn’t black and white,” said Kristi Dosh, an attorney who works in the NIL space and has interviewed lawyers who deal with international student-athletes for her podcast. “There’s a lot of gray area and some attorneys are more conservative about their approach to it than others because the penalty if they decide you’ve done something you shouldn’t is revocation of your visa.”
Jesse Edwards said last month that he had not hired a lawyer to examine his ability to earn NIL money. His father, David, said the family was “very aware” of the visa issues and had hoped people in Syracuse would be able to sort out those visa complexities, find a “safe” deal for Jesse while providing him with a playing platform to help him achieve a chance at an NBA career.
Dosh said the revocation of an international athlete’s student visa could jeopardize that athlete from getting a professional visa to play sports in the United States, though Maldonado said that, too, is a somewhat gray area.
The universities themselves are technically not permitted to broker NIL deals. That work has been left mostly to school-specific collectives that form with the intention of negotiating NIL deals for athletes. The NCAA prohibits promises of NIL deals to induce athletes to transfer from one school to another, though it would be naïve to believe that is not happening. College athletes at the top of their games are being offered sums in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to attend certain schools.
Collectives or deep-pocketed businesspeople who want to see the athletic department they support succeed have used various methods to pay international athletes on F-1 visas. The safest way for international athletes to make NIL money is to set up something in their home countries. David Edwards said ideally that would have happened with Jesse and Syracuse.
“The 100% safe thing that everyone can do is you can go home to your home country, be physically home and do a deal with a brand there and get paid there,” Dosh said. “If everything happens in your home country, no problems. The problem is doing it while you’re on U.S. soil.”
“Some collectives have tried to work out deals while the athlete is, say, in the Bahamas for a basketball tournament.”
Numerous reports surfaced last summer about the deals Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, struck while the Wildcats played in the Bahamas last August. Dosh said two immigration lawyers she spoke with about that case were uncertain whether those deals violated his F-1 status. She spoke, too, about the potential perils of navigating NIL in say, the Bahamas, without first researching that country’s immigration work rules.
There are ways, too, for international college athletes to make NIL money passively in the United States. That means the athlete could license his rights to say, a trading card company. That company could create a trading card for the international athlete, but the athlete would not be allowed to promote the product (“work”) through social media or any other means while he was physically in the United States. The trading card company could promote it for the athlete.
A Penn State collective put four of its Canadian football players on billboards in Canada to make an NIL deal. Maldonado cited a case at the University of Connecticut; its international athletes have the ability to earn NIL through a passive arrangement by which the school would sell branded merchandise for the athletes.
There are creative, if difficult, ways to work around NIL restrictions for international athletes.
“I would say the majority of schools are telling international athletes, ‘Don’t do any deals,’” Dosh said. “It’s so complicated, you really need to hire an immigration lawyer to guide you to help make these decisions. You can’t even trust an agent. They want to get you deals. That’s their job. But it doesn’t mean they understand immigration law or the nuances of it.”
“Unless you’re doing all the ‘work’ in your home country or in some third country that allows it, it’s too risky and you really have to have an immigration lawyer,” Maldonado said.
David Edwards has talked with Syracuse’s compliance people many times since NIL debuted on July 1, 2021. The school cannot technically broker a deal for Edwards but could provide information about which NIL avenues were available to him.
Jesse Edwards will be a coveted prospect in the transfer portal. The Athletic has already named him the fourth-best player in the portal. Veteran centers who are proven scorers, rebounders and rim-protectors are invaluable college basketball additions.
David Edwards described his son’s decision to enter the portal as “difficult.” He held on for weeks in the hope that agreements could be reached. He loves the school, its coaches and Orange fans. He will miss Syracuse, his dad said.
But too much time had elapsed since the end of the 2022-23 season without significant NIL movement with Edwards. And the transfer portal closes on May 11.