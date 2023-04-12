Scott Schild | sschild syracuse.com Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse on Feb. 28.

Why did Jesse Edwards’ options evaporate in Syracuse? How does NIL work with international athletes?

SYRACUSE – Jesse Edwards has entered the transfer portal. His dad said Edwards wanted to return to Syracuse for a fifth year, but a “satisfactory” NIL deal could not be worked out to keep him here.

