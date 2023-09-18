BATAVIA — Batavia Board of Education members Monday appointed Ryan Winchip as director of health, physical education and athletics, effective Oct. 19.
Winchip most recently served as the Warsaw Central School Middle and High School assistant principal and athletic director. He also served as the coordinator of physical education, health, athletics, and dean of students at the Pembroke Central School District. He began his career as a teacher, obtaining K-12 physical education and health teaching experience in New York and North Carolina.
He has extensive coaching experience throughout his career, having led teams from the modified to varsity levels since 2013. In 2015, he was awarded two “Coach of the Year” accolades in North Carolina.
Winchip has a bachelor of science degree in physical education and coaching from St. Bonaventure University. His advanced degrees include a masters in educational leadership from the American College of Education and a certificate of administration and study from Broome Community College.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan as our new director of health, physical education and athletics. He brings an exceptional blend of expertise and enthusiasm that will invigorate our programs. With a strong commitment to both athletic excellence and holistic well-being, we’re certain Ryan will help elevate the experience of our students in significant ways. Thank you to our staff, parents, and students who participated in the interview process. Welcome to the Blue Devils, Ryan!” Said Superintendent Jason Smith.
Winchip said he was extremely excited to be joining the district.
“I have always admired Batavia’s program, and I feel lucky to have the opportunity to join in the district’s tradition of excellence. I hope to build upon all the great things that Mr. Mike Bromley has put in place over his illustrious career. Moving forward, I can’t wait to immerse myself into the role and get to know all the amazing members of the BCSD community.”
Batavia Middle School Physical Education teacher Brennan Briggs will continue to serve as the BCSD athletics program assistant.