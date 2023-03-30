HAVERLING — Even before this past winter season, Bath-Haverling senior Meredith Czajkowski had already put together an impressive high school athletic career.
A year-round athlete, Czajkowski has excelled on the soccer field, the hardwood of the basketball courts and both realms of track and field, indoor and outdoor. And in recent years, high school athletes have had the benefit of the option of being a dual-sport athlete during a particular season, and Czajkowski certainly took advantage of that this year.
Not only did Czajkowski eclipse the coveted 1,000-point milestone for her incredible hoops career, she also won a pair of indoor track and field sectional titles, completing an incredible four months of the longest sports season of the high school calender.
“Dual sports is a little bit on the newer end for us, we’ve only had it for a couple of years,” Bath-Haverling athletic director and oputgoing girls basketball coach Randy Abrams said. “So we’re still trying to see how well the athletes kind of handle it. With time management, and just even physically the amount of extra work that your body is going through and Meredith is a sprinter and a jumper; and then, obviously in basketball as a point guard, she’s always running, you know, your body, you got to get that in pretty good shape, to be able to handle that. And that’s kudos to Meredith because she was able to do that, and keep herself in good physical shape. And she’s very involved here at school too and clubs and leadership roles, other sports and that kind of stuff. And so the time management piece is impressive, because not every athlete, I think, can do that. And really excel in both sports. And I think that’s kind of the key here. It’s not this that she did two sports, she really excelled at two sports, which definitely is impressive.”
Come February, the Rams’ senior already had a number of championships across multiple sports before she recorded another great moment late during the high school basketball regular season, when she scored the 1,000th point of her career during a tough loss against rival Livonia.
That night she scored a game-high 23 points in the five-point setback to the Bulldogs, and it was certainly something the longtime senior — who had been on the squad since her ninth-grade year — wanted to accomplish.
“I got pulled up to the varsity team in ninth grade and I knew then, four years, you know, have 20 games a year, that’s a pretty achievable goal,” Czajkowski said. “And I was like, OK, I can do this. And then, you know, my sophomore year season was short (due to COVID) and that put a damper in that goal. And then this year, I was just like, I had around 400 points to get it, I was like, I can do this, I was putting in the work. And then that night was against Livonia, one of our rivals, last regular season game and I was like, ‘I only have this game, and then maybe one more where I need to score.’ So, that was in my head, you know, just score, score, score. I told my teammates, ‘Hey, I’m 23 points away this game. Sorry, if I don’t like pass you the ball that much.’ And they didn’t really seem to mind, they were definitely supportive of me. My family, very supportive. My dad, always helping me out, cheering for me. It was just very exciton. And it just felt like all this hard work had really paid off. It was a great, great night.”
This past season, Czajkowski led Bath-Haverling with 18.7 points per game to go with 6.9 rebounds, four steals and two assists per night. The Rams finished at 10-11 and suffered a tough loss in the opening round of the Class B2 tournament to Wellsville.
Last season Czajkowski led the way with 11.7 points and 6.7 boards per night, while she averaged in double digits in points in each of her four full varsity seasons and was also toward the top of the team leaders in rebounds, steals and assists.
“I just kind of want to leave my mark here at Havering and I’m just taking it all in and just being having that kind of high school life, like doing things, obviously, these two sports, I was just in my senior play, going and watching the games, I just think it’s important to be involved in you,” Czajkowski said. “And you get to just experience things that if you weren’t involved, you wouldn’t be able to experience, seeing your friends, cheering on the other teams. All sorts of things like that.”
Less than a week before reaching 1,000 career points, Czajkowski was getting it done on the track inside the Nazareth College field house.
At the Section V Class A3 championships, she easily won the 300-meter title with a time of :43.41, winning by nearly a second over the second-place finisher. Meanwhile, she was also a part of Haverling’s winning 1600-mete (4-x-4) relay team that won with time of 4:21.35, more than 10 seconds ahead of second-place Midlakes.
Not to be confined to the field, she also finished a close second in the long jump. Czajkowski jumped a 17-04 in the finals, just short of Jayda Solomon of Newark, who won with a 17-04.5.
At the Rochester Winter Track League Championships, Czajkowski finished second in the 300.
“The 4-x-4 was definitely a better experience than the individual,” Czajkowski said. “I previously won some individual patches. So I already knew what that had felt like, versus this relay where your with your team, but you’re also, kind of, doing your own goals. It was just awesome to have watched the little seventh grader lead the pact and then the two sophomores, you know, get our lead, and then bring it home for me to do the last two laps. I just felt like very proud of them as being a senior kind of knowing, kind of, what to do. I felt very proud of them. And then just my coaches, getting the school record, patch, everything, running into the finish line, it was just a great experience. And one I’ll definitely not forget.”
During the soccer season in the fall, Czajkowski was a huge factor in one of — if not THE — greatest seasons in Haverling history. The Rams finished the season at 22-0-1, winning the Section V Class B2 title and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Far West Regional title before they would advance to the Class B championship game before dropping a heartbreaker to Irvington, 2-1, in overtime.
Czajkowski was the third-leading scorer on the team with nine goals and 11 assists, behind just star Ella Yartym (40 G, 33 A) and Keegan Smith (27 G, 17 A). Haverling outscored its opponents 110-15 during its amazing campaign.
“Yeah. I think I’ll I think I’ll be remembered as just being active and being like, pretty good athlete, I guess,” a humble Czajkowski said when asked what she felt her mark on the school will be when her career is all said and done. “Another athletic one would definitely be when my soccer team won its first sectional patch. And then this past fall, when we went to states that whole state experience up in Cortland. That was a lot of fun just to be with the whole team and all those memories that we all had together. And then some things that I guess wouldn’t be athletic. Prom is always like, that’s really fun. And that’s definitely memorable for me and my friends, and then the senior play last month, just to be able to be together with just my senior class and make those memories just together. That was fun, too. And that’s something I’ll also never forget.”
Czajkowski was also a part of Section V Class B2 sectional soccer titles as a sophomore and as a junior.
Last spring as a junior, Czajkowski picked up a Section V Class B2 title in the 400 with a time of :59.52, while she also finished second in the 100 with a :12.78 and fifth in the 200 with a :27.25.
And all coming from a pair of small communities in Bath and Haverling, it makes all the success mean just a little bit more.
“Yeah, definitely. Especially when you’re competing in these indoor races, there’s so many schools, especially all a lot of Rochester schools, and they have a lot more kids than us,” Czajkowski said when asked of the school’s underdog mentality. “So to come out on top from a little small, small school really nobody knows of compared to all these big schools, it definitely makes you feel a lot, a lot better about your victory. It does make you it makes you want to do better. And you want to be better than these big schools. So you want to just show like, ‘Oh, we’re not just this nobody school. We have we have something here.’
For Abrams, who is stepping down as girls varsity basketball coach after this year, his 30th as a head coach in Section V, being a part of the Bath-Haverling community has always been special.
“I think it’s really a community effort,” Abrams said. “I’ve been blessed as athletic director, and we’ve had, over the years, some really dedicated coaches that have really established these programs. And even as some of those coaches have left really dedicated coaches have taken over. And if you don’t have that, if you don’t have dedicated coaches, and if you don’t have a community behind you, I think it’s hard to have academic success or athletic success for any real long period of time. And, and I think we’ve had that. We’re not that big of a school, we’re kind of in a small area. We don’t have a YMCA or anything like that. We don’t have any youth centers, here in Bath the school is it. And I think to a degree that’s kind of helped a little bit, because as coaches, we have to be more involved because we can’t say, ‘well, they can go play in the Y summer league or something like that. We have to run it, because there is no other opportunities for these kids. So I think that has helped quite a bit as well.”
No doubt the Rams are doing something right.