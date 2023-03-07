A trio of former local high school girls basketball standouts recently picked up some special honors for their respective 2022-23 collegiate seasons as Notre Dame High School graduate and University of Rochester senior Callie McCulley, Caledonia-Mumford High School graduate and Alfred University graduate student Gillian Flint and Hornell High School graduate and Alfred University junior Leah Harkenrider were recognized for their campaigns.

Three of the top performers from the University of Rochester women’s basketball team earned plaudits from the University Athletic Association as members of the 2022-23 All-UAA Team as graduate student Katie Titus was named First Team All-Conference while seniors McCulley and Alexis Sestric have been selected to the Second Team.

