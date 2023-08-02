Hamburg, Germany welcomed thousands of world triathletes for the 2023 Sprint World Triathlon Championships in mid-July and Geneseo resident KC Bailey was not only on hand to compete, but he performed very well on the sport’s highest stage.
The Opening Ceremony and Parade of Nations on Thursday, July 13 showcased over 1700 Age-Group triathletes from 37 countries, all registered to race for podiums and personal bests in the Sprint World Championships.
“I had a very good first time at the World Championships,” Bailey said. “The medal ceremony was comparable to the Olympics, it was amazing being up there with the American flag and all the cheering.”
In the DL Sprint Race in the 65-69 age group, Bailey would finish fourth overall out of 75 competitors, with the top four finishers separated by only 33 seconds.
Bailey was in 29th after the swim portion with a time of 13:54, while he continued to rise and was 14th after the bike portion, which he rode with a time of 32:38. He would eventually move himself into fourth overall with a run of 20:37 for an overall time of 1:13.46.
The winner, Ralf Laermann of Germany, finished with a total time of 1:13:13, and he was followed by two other German participants in Gerhard Schluter and Jens Krohn.
Bailey finished with the fastest overall run time in the age group.
“Fourth in the world for my first time, I’ll take it,” he said. “There were 13 countries with 75 racers in our race.”
Bailey also competed with three other Americans in the Mixed 60-69 AG Relay, with the quartet taking the bronze medal. Also competing for Team II United States was Jim Taylor, Catherine Frye and Lisa Marquis.
Bailey and his teammates would finish with a final time of 1:38:03, which was less than five minutes behind the time of the winning group from Great Britain. Germany finished in second.
Bailey and his teammates had a first leg time of 22:39, a second leg time of 25:54 and a third leg time of 25:34.
Earlier this summer at the Multisport National Championship, Bailey raced to a pair of national titles in the 65-69 age group — on the Draft Legal Sprint Triathlon and another in the Standard Aquabike. In Draft Legal races, athletes are allowed to draft (ride behind) other competitors to reduce wind resistance and save energy. Riders can save as much as 40 percent of their energy by riding in the slipstream of the rider in front of them. Aquabike is a competition which can be best described as trimmed version of triathlon. Unlike triathlon where competitors take part in three legs, swimming, biking and then running, Aquabike competitions contains only the first two legs, and there is no running.
With those victories, Bailey qualified himself for the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships.
Bailey will turn 65 in October.