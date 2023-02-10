BROCKPORT — Several GLOW region grapplers will take to the mats at SUNY Brockport’s SERC Center on Saturday, where the Section V Wrestling State Qualifier will be held beginning with the preliminary rounds scheduled for 9 a.m.
Sixteen area wrestlers claimed sectional championship glory last week, and several more will have another opportunity to climb atop the podium at this week’s ‘Super Sectionals.’ The top-six finishers from each weight class at last week’s various sectional championships will participate in this weekend’s event within Divisions I and II. The top two finishers within each Div. I weight class will punch their ticket to the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships to be held in Albany two weeks from now. The top three finishers within each Div. II weight class advance to the state championship meet.