Earlier this year, Avon High School alumna Joye Levendusky capped her collegiate career in style with yet another team national title, her latest as a member of the Southern Oregon University women’s wrestling team.
Following four impressive years at McKendree University, Levendusky transferred to Southern Oregon, where her individual and team success continued, as she helped lead the Bearcats to the program’s first ever national title when they won the NAIA crown at the U.S. Marine Corps/NWCA National Dual Meet Championships.
Prior to that, Levendusky had won three team championships at McKendree.
However, just because her college career came to an end, that didn’t mean she was going to stop getting it done on the mats any time soon.
A 2018 Avon High School graduate, Levendusky won the 72 kg (roughly 159 pounds) Senior national title at the U.S. Open Women’s Freestyle Championships last weekend in Las Vegas. The victory guaranteed her a spot on the Team USA Women’s Senior National Team, while it also earns her a position at what is called ‘Final X.’
Final X will determine the 2023 U.S. Senior World Teams in all three Olympic disciplines — men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. There will be 30 weight classes contested, 10 in each Olympic discipline.
The top two U.S. athletes in each weight class will compete in a best-of-three series in Final X to determine who will wrestle at the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The medalists and the fifth-place wrestler in each Olympic weight at the 2023 Senior World Championships will qualify the United States for their weight class at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
At Final X, Levendusky will face world champion Amit Elor for the right to represent the U.S. at the UWW World Championships next year. Final X will be held in Newark, New Jersey, on June 10.
“Finally. It feels like it’s about time,” Levendusky said after winning last weekend. “I’ve had a lot of lessons so I’m happy to get this win. Just when it’s over and over, losing the big match. You’ve got to keep your head on straight. It’s a long career and you’ve got to be in the moment. I don’t look to the future, I’ve just got to keep training, those types of lessons. I’ve stayed the course and I’ve improved bit by bit. I have amazing coaches and an amazing family and supporters. It’s a long road and it feels good to get this one.”
Levendusky, a 2023 NAIA runner-up at Southern Oregon, scored a technical fall over No. 4 seed and high school senior Rose Cassioppi of New York Athletic Club, 10-0, in the second period at 72 kg.
To win the title at the U.S. Open, the No. 2 seed Levendusky had to get through a bracket of some of the top female wrestlers in the country. She defeated Tiffani Baublitz — who finished third at the NCAA Championships this year — 4-1 in the first round, before she beat Northern Michigan’s Noelle Gaffney, 9-1, in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Levendusky faced No. 3 seed Nahiela Magee of the Army’s WCAP program, who is ranked No. 8 in FloWrestling’s Senior rankings. Levendusky came from behind to win by pinfall and advance to the finals, where she faced Cassioppi, one of the top young wrestlers in America and sister to Iowa All-American Tony Cassioppi.
And she did this all while dropping down in weight. Having wrestled around 170 for much of her recent career, Levendusky made the decision to drop to 72 kg, which is under 160 pounds.
“It went according to plan,” Levendusky said. “I knew a little while ago that I wanted to go down so I decided to do the nutrition right, count my calories, be on the money every day with it and lose that pound, pound-and-a-half every week, that was the hard work. The last five pounds was easy. And that’s what I’m most proud of, how I did that.”
While at McKendree and Southern Oregon. Levendusky was a 5-time All-American and a three-time national college finalist.
Among her many accolades while at McKendree, Levendusky was a 2021 Missouri Valley Open finalist and three-time MoVal Placer, a 2021 Pointer Open champion, a 2021 Olympic Team Trials qualifier, a 2020 Junior National finalist, a 2020 third-place finisher at the U23 World Team Trials and a 2019 U.S. Junior National team member.
She rose to as high as No. 8 in the national rankings.
At the NAIA National Duals with Southern Oregon, she finished a perfect 4-0 with four technical falls at 170 pounds, while she was only scored on one time, outscoring opponents 42-2. Her outstanding performance helped lead Southern Oregon to the first-ever team national championship.
As a senior at Avon, Levendusky went 21-7. She completed her high school career as a three-time Fargo All-American and seven-time All-American at national USA Wrestling events.
That year she also helped the Braves to a 5-0 Livingston Conference record and an LCAA Division I title, while they would go on to win the LCAA tournament, where she would finish fifth at 145 points. Avon (with Geneseo) would eventually finish second to Canisteo-Greenwood at the Class BB championships.