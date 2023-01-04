CALEDONIA — The Caledonia-Mumford wrestling team got pins from six different wrestlers as the Raiders handled LCAA rival York/Pavilion 48-16 on Tuesday night.

James Patanella got it started with a pin over Brendan Blaney in 4:49 at 126, while Simon Martin stopped Joshua Pullen at 132 in 3:21.

