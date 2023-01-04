CALEDONIA — The Caledonia-Mumford wrestling team got pins from six different wrestlers as the Raiders handled LCAA rival York/Pavilion 48-16 on Tuesday night.
James Patanella got it started with a pin over Brendan Blaney in 4:49 at 126, while Simon Martin stopped Joshua Pullen at 132 in 3:21.
At 1:45, Austin Pittman needed just to 1:09 to win, while Jackson Peet finished off Nate Reed in 1:25 at 152.
Also for Cal-Mum, Garrett Thompson won by pinfall at 160 and Anthony Leach stopped Phillip Kramer in 4:00 at 215. Jacob Bishop and CJ Clemons each won by forfeit for the Raiders.
For Pavilion, Kaleb Beardsley was a winner by pin at 1:10, while Kyle Northrup outlasted Dillon Alcott in 5:58 at 138.
At 126, P/Y’s Ayden Taylor won by 12-4 major decision over Colby Burns.
Caledonia-Mumford also picked up a 53-12 win over Gilead, with seven wins coming by forfeit.
For the Raiders, Bishop won by 16-0 technical fall at 110 and Thompson won by pin in :50 at 160.
AVON/GENESEO 40, LE ROY 30
Avon/Geneseo: William Hamilton (W, injury, 285); James Chase (W, forfeit, 102); Ryan Farley (W, fall, :37, 118); Prestyn Scaletta-Morehouse (W, forfeit, 138); Wesley Farley (W, MD, 16-8, 145); Jordan Garcia Castellanos (W, forfeit, 160); Bryce Chambers (W, fall, 1:34, 189).
Le Roy: Colin Kazmierczak (W, fall, :53, 215); Cole Friedhaber (W, fall, 2:41, 126); TJ Thomas (W, fall, 1:29, 132); Joey Stephany (W, fall, 152); DJ O’Geen (W, fall, :51, 172).
DANSVILLE/WAY-CO 40, HORNELL 30
DWC: Wyatt Sartori (W, forfeit); Isaac Kurtz (W, MD, 13-1); Landon Wadsworth (W, fall, 2:26); Jackson Zangerle (W, :33); Brandon Foster (W, Dec., 11-6); Jacob Allen (W, Dec., 4-1); Zach Gardner (W, fall, 3:06); Elijah Bender (W, fall, 1:20).
