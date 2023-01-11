Trio inducted to LCAA Wresting Hall o Fame

Photo Provided Current Le Roy head wrestling coach Zac Condidorio, with former coach Robert Gately, was recently inducted in the LCAA wrestling Hall of Fame.

PERRY — This past Saturday at Perry High School, the Livingston County Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame officially inducted it’s Class of 2023, with three former wrestlers and one friend to LCAA wrestling getting the prestigious honors this winter.

In order to be considered for the LCAA Wrestling Hall of Fame, you have to be at least a two-time LCAA champion, and Le Roy’s Zac Condidorio, Perry’s Karl Meyer and Warsaw’s David Leitten all were selected as former top grapplers in the league, while Perry’s Frank E. Hollister was inducted as a longtime friend to the league.

