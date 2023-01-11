PERRY — This past Saturday at Perry High School, the Livingston County Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame officially inducted it’s Class of 2023, with three former wrestlers and one friend to LCAA wrestling getting the prestigious honors this winter.
In order to be considered for the LCAA Wrestling Hall of Fame, you have to be at least a two-time LCAA champion, and Le Roy’s Zac Condidorio, Perry’s Karl Meyer and Warsaw’s David Leitten all were selected as former top grapplers in the league, while Perry’s Frank E. Hollister was inducted as a longtime friend to the league.
For Condidorio, now the head coach of the Le Roy wrestling program, taking over for longtime head coach Bob Gately, his career will go down as one of the best in Oatkan Knights history.
A 2005 graduate of Le Roy, Condidorio was a four-time Livingston Conference champion (from 2002-2005) and a two-time Section V champion (2002, 2005), while he also advanced to the New York State finals as a senior in 2005.
“Zac has all the credentials and we couldn’t be more proud to have Zac represent us in the LCAA Wrestling Hall of Fame as a student-athlete,” Le Roy superintendent Merritt Holly said. “And we’re even more excited now that Zac is leading our wrestling program and the expectations that he sets for our students, and the level of compassion and drive that he provides to our wrestlers just goes to show you what kind of wrestler Zac was and he has been able to translate that now into being a coach and we couldn’t be prouder to have him leading our wrestling program.”
Condidorio took over the Le Roy program in 2014 and he had big shoes to fill in terms of following Gately, who retired in 2008 before returning to be an assistant. A Hall of Famer himself, Gately put together a career record of 365-82 in his 33 years at the helm, while he coached 82 individual LCAA winners and 36 Section V champions and numerous others who advanced to the state tournament.
Throughout his stellar career, Gately’s teams earned 17 Livingston Conference Tournament championships, including an unprecedented run of 10 straight from 1981-1990, while Le Roy also won four Section V team titles.
“Zac pushes to be a good citizen, be a good person, help out your community, your school and do the best you can at your job, always strive to do the best that you can,” Gately said. “Right before the finals of the county tournament he came to me as a freshman and asked ‘Coach, can we win this?’ And I said ‘Yes, this is what we have to do.’
“So I went through every weight class and every kid we had left in the tournament and I told Zac what had to happen,” Gately added. “And he said ‘I’m going to go tell everybody what they have to do so we can win this.’ And he did, and we won. That I will always remember, because he proved that he was a true competitor and that he wanted to win for himself and, most importantly, for his team.”
Condidorio finished with a career record of 125-20.
Joining Condidorio was 2004 Perry graduate Meyer.
Meyer was a two-time LCAA champion (2003-04) and the Section V Class BBB champion in 2004, while he was also a two-time Section V runner up. In 2004 as a senior he was also a New York State D2 runner-up.
Among his many accolades, Meyer was the 8 Mile Tree winner in 2000, a three-time Batavia Winter Classic champion and a two-time David Stewart Memorial champion, while he finished with 119 career victories.
Leitten was a 2000 graduate of Warsaw and is one of many fantastic wrestlers to come out of the illustrious Tigers’ program.
Leitten was a three-time LCAA champion, a three-time Section V champion and a three-time New York State third-place finisher, while he was also a runner-up at the Senior Nationals and was an All-American.
Hollister was the grandfather of Corey, Christian and Andrew Hollister. He was the biggest fan of his grandchildren right from the beginning. He and his wife, Linda, went to every youth football game, wrestling tournament, and baseball game while the kids were growing up.
Once Corey, Christian, and Andrew were in high school, Frank became a die-hard wrestling fan and supporter of the Perry Yellowjackets. No distance was too far for him to travel as he would be at every dual meet, and tournament, including counties, sectionals, state qualifiers, and states. You could always see him in the stands smiling, yelling and screaming right along with everyone else.
