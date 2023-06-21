Joye Levendusky, a 2018 graduate of Avon High School, won the 72 kg Senior National Title at the U.S. Open Women’s Freestyle Wrestling Championships in early May in Las Vegas. This guaranteed her a spot on Team USA Women’s Senior National Team and also earned her a spot at ‘Final X,’ which is an annual series of wrestling events that determine the U.S. Senior World/Olympic team members at each weight class.
It was there, on June 10, that Levendusky had the chance to go up against world champion Amit Elor for the right to represent the U.S. at the UWW World Championships next year.
Her matchups with one of the best female wrestlers in the country didn’t go as she wanted.
“The first match was more frustrating because I felt that I wrestled in a bit of a panicked way,” Levendusky said. “Whether that was because of excitement, nervousness, or the culmination of years of training and focus to make it to that event, I don’t know. Either way, although I still lost the second match, I was a bit happier with how I wrestled since I wrestled a bit more true to my style. She is an exceptional wrestler and a great opponent. Although I wish I won, I was happy to see where I am compared to the best wrestler in the world at my weight.”
In the first of the two matchups, Elor – of New York City RTC and the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club — stopped Levendusky 10-0 in 2:46. The second match went a little better, but was still a 10-0 loss for the former Brave, this time in 4:55.
Despite the setbacks, Levendusky is appreciative of the experience, after putting together an impressive collegiate career.
“The experience was great at Final X for so many reasons,” Levendusky said. “One of the biggest reasons was all of the support that I had leading up to, during, and after the event. My family, friends, teammates, and coaches all made the experience so valuable and I felt like everyone had my back. Going into a large event like that, it helps when more people believe in you than just yourself and I definitely have that. The event itself was such a blessing to be a part of because I was able to watch some great matches and compete alongside the best in the country and world. I look forward to wrestling on that stage and even bigger ones in the next couple of years. I know I am just getting started.”
While at McKendree University and then at Southern Oregon, Levendusky was a 5-time All-American and a three-time national college finalist. Among her many accolades while at McKendree, Levendusky was a 2021 Missouri Valley Open finalist and three-time MoVal Placer, a 2021 Pointer Open champion, a 2021 Olympic Team Trials qualifier, a 2020 Junior National finalist, a 2020 third-place finisher at the U23 World Team Trials and a 2019 U.S. Junior National team member.
She rose to as high as No. 8 in the national rankings.
At the NAIA National Duals with Southern Oregon, she finished a perfect 4-0 with four technical falls at 170 pounds, while she was only scored on one time, outscoring opponents 42-2. Her outstanding performance helped lead Southern Oregon to the first-ever team national championship.
And she isn’t done yet, regardless of the tough day at Final X.
“Well, there appears to be a lot on the line from the outside, but it was just another competition for me,” Levendusky said. “I have competed with ‘a lot on the line’ many times so I felt mentally at ease going into competition. I have failed in those moments and succeeded in those moments, and found that neither outcome is permanent. You begin to have a bigger perspective than just a single event and really just enjoy the process of improvement and growth in the sport. I would have loved to win, but nothing changes. I have the same goals, get right back to training, and most of all, just love the sport of wrestling.
The loss at Final X means that she will not be on the U.S. Senior World Team, however, she did earn national team status, being one of the top three wrestlers at her weight in the country.
“Since I am a national team member, there will be a lot of fun training and competitive opportunities over the next year,” she said. “The next opportunity to make the world team happens next year, but it is an Olympic year, making the world team an Olympic Team. I plan to compete in the Olympic Trials next year and continue with the same goal, Olympic champion.”
As a senior at Avon, Levendusky went 21-7. She completed her high school career as a three-time Fargo All-American and seven-time All-American at national USA Wrestling events.
That year she also helped the Braves to a 5-0 Livingston Conference record and an LCAA Division I title, while they would go on to win the LCAA tournament, where she would finish fifth at 145 pounds. Avon (with Geneseo) would eventually finish second to Canisteo-Greenwood at the Class BB championships.
For the future, it definitely appears that wrestling will be a part of her life for years to come.
“I am currently one year into a two-year MBA program,” Levendusky said. “I will continue my education and finish my masters degree at SOU (Southern Oregon) next year. During that, I will be taking on a coaching role and helping the team in that way, while also continuing my training at SOU. I am super excited to help coach next year, but my career remains my first priority, so I will be looking for my next training opportunity once I graduate with my MBA.”