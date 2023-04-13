Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees during the team’s media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 22 in Tampa, Florida.

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodon recently experienced some back stiffness while recovering from a left forearm strain suffered early in spring training, but Aaron Boone said the southpaw threw on Tuesday and is scheduled for a Wednesday bullpen.

If that goes well, Rodon will throw a live BP session on Friday. While Rodon’s forearm has felt fine, Boone said that an end-of-April return now “seems a little aggressive” for the pitcher.

Tribune Wire