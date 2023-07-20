Every year the Basketball Coaches Association of New York welcomes teams representing every section of the state to compete in New York’s premier basketball tournament. Players have the opportunity to compete alongside the best players in the state, represent their section, participate in clinics from college basketball coaches, and learn about the college recruiting environment.
Following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returned last summer and once again will be taking center stage later this month in Johnson City. Games will take place from July 28-30 at the Johnson City schools.
The Rochester team, which last won the event in 2018, will feature one GLOW Region hoopster this season and that will be Hornell soon-to-be sophomore Payton Bentley.
A 5-foot, 9-inch forward, Bentley will already be entering her third varsity season with the Red Raiders. Last winter as a ninth-grader, Bentley was sixth on the team in scoring, playing in all 24 games and averaging 6.7 points per night. Bentley also averaged nearly six rebounds per night and over one steal, block and assist per game.
Last season, Bentley was part of Hornell team that finished at 15-9 and came from the No. 3 seed to capture the Section V Class B2 title. The Red Raiders would eventually fall to Class B1 winner Waterloo in the Class B state qualifier.
This coming year, Bentley will be part of a squad looking to repeat, having graduated just one senior and returning five of its top six scorers from 2022-23 including junior Lillian Hoyt, sophomores Jordyn Dyring and Selena Maldonado and ninth-grader Reagan Evingham.
Led by former Notre Dame star Callie McCulley, the Rochester team last won the BCANY tournament in 2018.
Later this month, Rochester will open up against the team from Mid-Hudson on Friday the 28th, with the championship games set for that Sunday at 1 p.m.
Bentley will be one of two sophomores on the team, along with Victor’s Rhylin Fehrenbach, while the youngest player will be Aquinas ninth-grader Loren Green.
The team will also consist of seniors Jayla Bell (Lyons), Ne’veah Bentley (Fairport), Allie Hall (Bishop Kearney) and Lena Lipani (Penfield) and juniors Mallory Heise (Hilton), Addison Morgan (Webster Schroeder), Molly O’Toole (Aquinas), Kendall Parker (Dundee/Bradford) and Takyla Vaughn (Newark).
The team will be coached by Kendall head girls coach Jeff Parizek.
For reference, these are the numbers from the 2022-23 season for the remaining members of the Rochester team — Bell (22.3 ppg., 7.6 rpg., 4.9 apg., 4.4 spg); Ne’veah Bentley (13.5 ppg., 5.9 rpg.); Hall (8.9 ppg., 13.5 rpg.); Lipani (5.7 ppg.); Heise (18 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 4.1 apg.); Morgan (8.8 ppg.); O’Toole (16.6 ppg., 3.6 rpg); Parker (20 ppg., 6 rpg., 4.7 spg.); Vaughn (15.4 ppg., 9.3 rpg.); Fehrenbach (14.9 ppg.); Green (15.2 ppg.).