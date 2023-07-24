The 20th Cal-Mum Lady Raider Basketball Camp was held this past week at C-M High School, with 35 hopeful hoopsters in attendance being provided an affordable option to hone their skills during the summer months. Players from Avon and Le Roy joined players from C-M, grades 2-9, for a four-day event where they learned new skills and worked on drills alongside Cal-Mum coaches Mike Reed and Griffin Mervine, and players Hazell Nickerson, Shea Drazkowski, Emma Brogan and Mackenzie Stella. Camp ended on Thursday with competition day, as several prizes were given out, including $10 gift cards to Pizza Land and gift cards to Dick’s Sporting Goods. Campers were provided t-shirst courtesy of JB Sportswear. Photo provided