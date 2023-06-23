Pembroke Youth Association flag football is in its third official season as a laid back league that’s goal centers around providing the youth of our community with opportunities to play outside while introducing them to the game of football.
Every Saturday morning, kids from six Western New York counties come together within three age groups ranging from ages 5-13. The games are 7-on-7, and yes, there are winners and losers, but it’s the number of smiles that rack up throughout the young athletes’ time on the field that truly make a difference.
“To watch all the kids smiling and having fun makes it all worth it,” said Marty Franks, one of the league’s commissioners. “Over three years we’ve grown from about 60 kids to about 240 kids playing. This doesn’t happen without lots of dedicated volunteers that come out every week to paint lines, ref, coach and run the food booth. Come on out and see us.”