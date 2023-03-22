FREEHOLD — St. Patrick’s Day was lucky for one Take 5 lottery ticket buyer.
The top-prize winning ticket for the March 17 Take 5 drawing, worth $43,068, was purchased at Mae Dudley’s Freehold Country Store at 3666 county Route 67 in Freehold, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.
Take 5 players with mid-day and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery drawing game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
The winner, a woman whose name has not been revealed, has not picked up her earnings from Saratoga because her cat has been in need of veterinarian treatment, according to store employees.
“What are the odds?” store owner Marisol Rivera said.
Store employee Tommy Walker was there when the woman came into the store and discovered she had won.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Walker. “She thought the machine was broken. She said, ‘This can’t be right,’ and I was like, ‘Nope, you won.’”
Rivera said the woman plays day and evening quick picks, five days at a time, and that she had come in again Tuesday morning to get her week’s quick picks.