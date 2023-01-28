BATAVIA — The city has its funding in place and has agreements with contractors to do long-awaited improvements on the city Fire Station on Evans Street and the Bureau of Maintenance.
The project at the fire station includes restroom and locker room improvements, fire suppression and fire alarm system work, a new generator and hot water tank improvements. At the bureau, improvements include reconstruction of existing trench drains and a new air-handling system. The total project cost is $1,887,790.
Fire Chief Joshua Graham noted the station was built in 1977 and a lot of the facility is as it was originally.
“There’s one single bathroom. We have male and female employees, so part of that is separating those bathrooms,” he said. “There’s HVAC stuff that needs to get done. There’s a generator that’s built into that.”
Graham noted an underground diesel tank at the facility was taken out Monday.
The city currently has $1,255,000 in funding for the fire station and BOM project, including $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. This week, City Council approved using $635,000 to cover the rest of the cost.
“We finally got a project engineered and out to bid. The bids came back much higher than anticipated. We knew they were going to come back a bit higher and, internally, had already discussed using ARPA funds to cover that cost,”
The Cohocton water line project involves replacing a 12-inch water main with a new PVC water main. Tabelski said this project has expanded to include potentially removing and replacing the water line on Walnut Street and has become a $2.65 million project.
“Not only do we have to do the Cohocton line, we have to do Walnut. The project has definitely been delayed and we want to make sure that our ARPA funds are used ... We’d like to allocate $400,000 of those (Cohocton project) funds to the facilities project at BOM (Bureau of Maintenance) and the fire station as well as $235,000 from the Austin Park playground project to get this project done.”
The Austin Park project is to improve park space and make it a destination inclusive park. Tabelski recommended looking for other grants to use toward that project.
“When we first got the ARPA funds, the only uses we could use them for were water and wastewater, and things that promoted social distancing and public health. A park project fit into that definition. Since, they’ve opened up the definition to utilizing funds for things like building improvements and very general matters like this,” she said. “The Austin Park project was going to be, and still can be, an inclusive project where we redo the entire playground and have some inclusive-type apparatuses for all types of children with all types of differing abilities.”
Tabelski said she would like to keep Austin Park in the city’s plans.
She said the city has already used ARPA money for water system engineering, which it continues to do with GHD Group of Buffalo; a previous apron and handicapped accessibility for the fire station and BOM. the headworks study, capacity analysis and financial planning engineering services at the city Wastewater Treatment Plant; purchase of a new sewer camera; replacement of water meter reading equipment; and, most recently, the labor agreement with the local Police Benevolent Association chapter.
Tabelski said the city has been working on preparing the fire station and Bureau of Maintenance project since 2017.
“They did the initial feasibility studies at both the Bureau of Maintenance and the fire station, finding many different items that needed improvements. The project was put on hold during COVID, picked back up just a year ago. I would personally like to see this project get done and I’m sure our employees who work in those facilities would also like to see this move forward.”
Frank summarized the bids to be awarded. The City Council approved Camco General Contracting, Inc. of Darien as the general contractor for $621,320. DG Messmer Corporation of Rochester will be the plumbing contractor at a cost of $315,000. The electrical contractor is Concord Electric Corporation of Rochester at a price of $477,000. No bids were received for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning contract.
