City’s $1.88M project can start

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsPart of Batavia’s $1.88 million project will focus on upgrades at the roughly 45-year-old fire station on Evans Street.

BATAVIA — The city has its funding in place and has agreements with contractors to do long-awaited improvements on the city Fire Station on Evans Street and the Bureau of Maintenance.

The project at the fire station includes restroom and locker room improvements, fire suppression and fire alarm system work, a new generator and hot water tank improvements. At the bureau, improvements include reconstruction of existing trench drains and a new air-handling system. The total project cost is $1,887,790.

