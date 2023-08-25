BUFFALO — An Albion man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Spencer Hart, 39, was convicted of possessing porn involving a prepubescent minor and having a previous conviction for possessing child porn.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maeve E. Huggins said Hart, who was convicted in Orleans County Court of attempted possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child, was arrested after a July 16, 2020, search warrant was executed at his residence.
Child pornography was found on a computer belonging to Hart. In total, Hart possessed more than 600 images of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depicted violence against children. Hart also admitted that he distributed child pornography using a peer-to-peer software program in June 2020.