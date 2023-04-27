AVON — Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Livingston County and on April 20 state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball was joined by local leaders and community residents at the Mulligan Farm in Avon to announce a milestone in the protection of farmland in New York State.

More than 100,000 acres of farmland have been preserved statewide, Ball said.

