AVON — Agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Livingston County and on April 20 state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball was joined by local leaders and community residents at the Mulligan Farm in Avon to announce a milestone in the protection of farmland in New York State.
More than 100,000 acres of farmland have been preserved statewide, Ball said.
“I think the message is, we care about agriculture in New York state,” he said. “People make a living in agriculture in New York state and we want to make sure that is still a viable option for the next generation.”
The land is being protected thanks to the Farmland Protection Implementation Grant program. It provides financial assistance to counties, municipalities, soil and water conservation districts, and land trusts to enable them to implement farmland protection activities consistent with local agricultural and farmland protection plans.
The most frequently funded activity is the purchase of development rights on individual farms.
The program also awards funding to land trusts and land conservancies to enable other implementation activities, such as amendments to local laws affecting agriculture, option agreements, and covering the transaction costs of donated agricultural conservation easements. As of this month, the FPIG program has helped preserve more than 107,000 acres of New York farmland through completed conservation easement projects totaling more than $250 million on nearly 370 farms.
In Livingston, Monroe, and Wyoming counties alone, 18,750 acres across 19 farms have been protected through the FPIG program and Genesee Valley Conservancy’s partnership. An additional 11,000 acres of protected land is pending. So far, a total of $55 million in grants from the program have been invested or committed to in the area.
“We farm about 7 million acres of land in New York state,” Ball said. “That makes us, puts us in the top 10 over 30 commodities around the country. So we want to make sure that this farmland stays in agriculture.”
The Mulligan Farm is a fourth-generation dairy farm and was also the first to use the Farmland Protection Program in Livingston County. It is also among the most recent.
The Department of Agriculture and Markets awarded Mulligan Farm $1.3 million in 2008 and $1.5 million in 2021 through the FPIG program, which resulted in seven conservation easements, protecting a total of 1,800 acres of land in Avon, Livingston County, and Rush, Monroe County, from future development.
“It was real evident that it was the right thing to do over time and as you can see, as we have gone forward, we have had tremendous support from the county, as well as the neighboring counties that are now putting land under easement,” said owner Jeff Mulligan.
For the Mulligan Farm owner the easement is not just an investment in agriculture but also in their family.
“It is great but it is an incredible responsibility especially when you have over 100 years in the family. I am a caretaker and I have my daughter, my nephew involved in the farm and they are looking at this as a very long term project, we all are,” said Mulligan.
Ben Gajewski, executive director of the Genesee Valley Conservancy, said the conservation easements are an effort that benefits the farms and everyone around them.
“There are support businesses that support these farms, like the feed shops so it has a huge impact. Also the open space, the scenic views, the wildlife and so there are just numerous benefits to this project,” said Gajewski.
More support is on the way for farmers with the Governor’s Executive Budget proposing to continue to fund the Farmland Protection program at $21 million through the Environmental Protection Fund.
“They are not making anymore land so we need to do what we can to protect the land and the soils that we have here. This is what feeds our community,” Gajewski said.